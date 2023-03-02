LEGO’s new Marvel Nano Gauntlet sees rare discount to $58 (Reg. $70), Infinity Gauntlet $64

After seeing Amazon snap 20% off the recently-released LEGO Infinity Gauntlet set at the end of last month, the retailer is now back to offer some savings on a companion display kit. Right now, Amazon offers the new LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet for $58.03 shipped. Marking only the second price cut period since hitting the scene last year, this Iron Man model arrives at $12 off the usual $70 going rate. It’s the second-best price to date and the first time on sale since a 1-day sale back in November. Delivering much of the same display-worthy design as the Thanos-version that you can still save on, this version sports all of the same Infinity Stones, just with a more fitting look for its creator Tony Stark. The build rests upon a black display stand that using 680 pieces, recreates the Nano Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. There’s posable fingers, some chromed elements, and a name plate at the bottom to make this a worthy addition to anyone’s Marvel collection. Get a closer look at what to expect in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Like we said above, Amazon is still offering the LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet for $63.99. Marking the first price cut we’ve seen since prices raised across nearly every set last fall, today’s offer is down from the now typical $80 going rate. Saving you 20%, this is the second-best discount we’ve seen and the lowest since August. Stacking up to 590 pieces, this collectible recreation of an iconic Marvel relic is covered in chrome gold bricks to give it an authentic look.

Complete with a display stand at the bottom, there’s also all six of the Infinity Stones and posable fingers which can be positioned to recreate the iconic snap and more. We found the set to be a must-have in our hands-on review, and that was at full price. So today’s discount is certainly a great chance to add one of the year’s best creations to your collection be it for yourself or that Marvel fan in your life.

As far as kits from the rest of the Marvel action are concerned, LEGO fans can rejoice knowing there are a handful of builds on the way from Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3. Due out in April, the upcoming wave will see the new Guardians’ ship, the Bowie, get the brick-built treatment alongside the Star-Lord helmet that was already revealed and is up for pre-order.

But for the latest from the LEGO collection at large, March 1 just saw a notable lineup of new sets hit the scene for the start of the month. Ranging from the latest in the Star Wars series to theme reboots like Lord of the Rings and even the international superstars of BTS getting the brick-built treatment, there’s plenty of new creations on tap.

Capture the spirit of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, with the LEGO Marvel Nano Gauntlet (76223) – a challenging and rewarding model-making project, designed with adult fans in mind. Collectible Marvel movie memorabilia This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Nano Gauntlet is sure to captivate all who see it. Created with adult model-makers in mind, this vibrantly colored build-and-display piece features movable, jointed fingers and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base.

