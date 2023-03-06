8Bitdo’s multi-platform customizable Pro 2 Wired Controller drops down under $30 today

The official 8Bitdo Amazon storefront is now offering its Pro 2 Wired Controller for $29.75 shipped in both the grey and G Classic colorways. Regularly $35, this is a solid 15% off, within a couple bucks of the all-time low, and the best price we can find. These controllers really only ever go on sale during limited Lighting sales, so it might be a good idea to jump on it now if you don’t want to wait for something like that. This one, compatible with Nintendo Switch, Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi, features a pair of thumbsticks, a D-pad, the usual four face buttons, back paddles, and shoulder triggers. It also works alongside the 8Bitdo customization software so you can re-map the buttons, modify the vibration, and adjust the trigger sensitivity, among other things. More details below.

The PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch is a notable lower-priced option here, especially this model that sells for $17 Prime shipped on Amazon. If you’re just looking for a basic couch co-op gamepad for Switch it will get the job done, but it doesn’t comes with the customization options or wider compatibility you’ll find above.

And while we are talking Switch, the early 2023 Mario Day (March 10) physical game deals have now gone live alongside the Mario Kart Live Home Circuit kit at 40% off. Everything from New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and Super Mario Odyssey to Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury and Super Mario Maker 2 are now marked down and you’ll find the complete list waiting right here.

8Bitdo Pro 2 Wired Controller features:

Compatible with Switch 3.0.0 or above and Windows 10 or above

2 Pro back paddle buttons

Custom Profile switch button, 3 profiles, switch on the fly

Ultimate software on PC

Customize button mapping, Modifiable vibration & Adjustable hair triggers

Customizable turbo function, Enhanced grip & a 3 meter cable

