Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Monster Hunter Stories, Ace Attorney Trilogy, and more

Tuesday morning’s collection of discounted Mac and iOS apps is now up for grabs down below the fold. Just be sure to check out the ongoing offers live on Beats Fit Pro and Apple’s in-house MagSafe charger as well as this selection of official Apple Watch Sport Loop bands from $28, or 42% off the going rate. As for the apps, highlight deals include titles like Monster Hunter Stories, Game Dev Story, Pocket Academy 3, Dungeon Village 2, Ace Attorney Trilogy, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Car Mechanic Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Monster Hunter Stories: $5 (Reg. $20)

iOS Universal: Game Dev Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Basketball Club Story: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy 3: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Dungeon Village 2: $3 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mega Mall Story: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Ace Attorney Trilogy: $18 (Reg. $25)

Mac: PDFOptim – The PDF Compressor: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Memorize Pi Digits – 3.14π: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixelizator: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Water Coach: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Scanner Pro – OCR Text Scanner: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Egyptian Senet: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Maglev Metro: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Sparklite: $3 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Streets of Rage 4: $6 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Northgard: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: ThreeKingdoms The Last Warlord: $7 (Reg. $13)

Mac: After Focus – Photo Background Blur Bokeh Effects: FREE (Reg. $10)

Mac: iWriter Pro: $10 (Reg. $15)

More on Monster Hunter Stories:

In a world where large monsters roam, and people everywhere make a living hunting, there’s a remote village of people who follow a different set of customs. They are the Monster Riders, a people who don’t hunt but instead form bonds with monsters. Monsties, and the bonds you form with them, are the backbone of your adventure. Explore vast environments and dungeons to find monster dens, and bring back the eggs you find to hatch new Monsties! Take your hero and the Monsties you’ve raised into battles with other Riders! Build a team of your favorites to challenge other players.

