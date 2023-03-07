Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Country $38, Dead Cells Castlevania $23, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While the While the Mario Day 2023 physical game deals are now in full swing (listed down below), Walmart is now offering an even better price on Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. This classic Switch game its a must-own for collectors and a wonderful platformer for everyone else. While it quickly dropped to $40 on Sunday, you can now land it for a couple bucks less via Walmart at $38 in digital form or $39 for a physical copy. Regularly $60, the best price we can find, and slightly below the $40 offer we are tracking at Amazon right now. Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong are joined by Funky Kong to add some new gameplay mechanics and abilities as well as making the somewhat tough platforming a little bit less challenging for younger gamers or folks new to the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Metroid Prime Remastered now in-stock at $40
- Pokémon Violet $51 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania Bundle $23 (Reg. $31.50)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Party Superstars $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World Plus Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario Maker 2 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 $40 (Reg. $60)
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $40 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Golf: Super Rush $40 (Reg. $60)
- And even more first-party Switch games…
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- Incl. PSVR 2 Digital VR Mode
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $106 (Reg. $150)
- PlayStation PSN Weekend digital sale from $15
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon $14 (Reg. $20+)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code WLFDPP
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
