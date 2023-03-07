Today’s best game deals: Donkey Kong Country $38, Dead Cells Castlevania $23, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. While the While the Mario Day 2023 physical game deals are now in full swing (listed down below), Walmart is now offering an even better price on Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. This classic Switch game its a must-own for collectors and a wonderful platformer for everyone else. While it quickly dropped to $40 on Sunday, you can now land it for a couple bucks less via Walmart at $38 in digital form or $39 for a physical copy. Regularly $60, the best price we can find, and slightly below the $40 offer we are tracking at Amazon right now. Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong and Cranky Kong are joined by Funky Kong to add some new gameplay mechanics and abilities as well as making the somewhat tough platforming a little bit less challenging for younger gamers or folks new to the series. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

