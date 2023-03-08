KeySmart’s Flex silicone key organizer also houses an AirTag and just dropped to $20

Today only, as part of Amazon’s Lightning deals, you can now score the KeySmart Flex Air key organizer and AirTag holder at $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a Lightning deal that will only be around for today or until stock sells out, so grab one now if you’re intersted. Typically $30 at Amazon, it regularly sells for $25 directly from KeySmart. This is the lowest price we have tracked on the Flex silicone model and the best we can find. This is essentially the same key organizer we have featured previously that can also neatly stow an Apple item tracker, but with the brand’s new “durable” liquid silicone build. Alongside securely housing an Apple AirTag, it can carry five of your most used standard keys and your car or entryway fob in a neat and organized fashion alongside compatibility with other KeySmart attachments. Head below for more details.

If the AirTag integration isn’t of interest here, an obvious alternative is the brand’s standard issue KeySmart Flex. Coming in at under $10 Prime shipped via Amazon, it can carry up to eight keys at a time and can also be expanded down the line with the brand’s optional add-on gear.

Just be sure to check out ElevationLab’s latest hidden TagVault Mountain Bike edition as well. If you’re an AirTag user and plan to get outdoors for rides soon, this handy and hidden mount is worth a closer look. And for something more novel and/or practical for the rest of us, the CASEiFY x Minions models are adorable and the latest Nomad option is detailed for you right here.

KeySmart Flex Air key organizer features:

The KeySmart Air is the first key holder key organizer keychain that fits the new Apple AirTag to help you easily carry and locate your keys. Have the freedom to organize up to 5 keys, and arrange them according to your preference so you can always find the right one. Track your AirTag from your phone so that you can always find your keys if you lose them. Our KeySmart Air is now FLEXible. We are happy to introduce to you our new version – the KeySmart Air Flex. Made from liquid silicone rubber in black finish, this minimalist apple case has a modern look that securely protects your AirTag from bumps and drops. It is not only a simple air tag holder, but it is also a compact keyholder key organizer keychain.

