Score an extra Microsoft wireless Xbox controller at the best price in months, now $39 (Reg. $60)

Joining an ongoing Amazon all-time low on the latest Series 2 Core pro controller, deals on the standard issues wireless Xbox gamepads are now even better. While most colorways are now marked down to between $44 and $54 at Walmart and directly from Microsoft, the price on the regular carbon black variant just dipped to $39 shipped. Regularly $60 and currently out of stock at Amazon where it has never gone for less, you’re looking at 35% off, $5 under our previous mention, and the best price we can find. It might not be the new lucky Green Velocity model Microsoft just unveiled alongside the matching hoodie, but this is a notable chance to score a new or second current-generation first-party Xbox wireless gamepad at a major discount. Head below for more details.

The $39 available above is quite a competitive price for a wireless Xbox controller from a reputable brand, never mind Microsoft. But if you can make do with a wired alternative, there’s cash to be saved. The PowerA Wired Controller for Xbox Series X|S comes in at just shy of $27 shipped on Amazon right now and delivers a similar asymmetrical treatment as the real thing. That’s on top of a 3.5mm headset jack, 3-meter USB cable, and a pair of mappable back buttons.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new green wireless Xbox controller, matching hoodie, and Razer charger as well as an incredibly rare deal on Xbox Series X consoles, and 8Bitdo’s latest magnetic Dual Xbox controller charging dock. The latter of which delivers ambient lighting to your game room and is now at the second-best pice yet.

Oh and, here’s the must-see Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox consoles.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller features:

Seamlessly capture and share content such as screenshots, recordings, and more with the new Share button. Use the Xbox Accessories app to remap buttons and create custom controller profiles for your favorite games. Quickly pair with, play on, and switch between devices including Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Windows 10 PCs, and Android. iOS support coming in the future.

