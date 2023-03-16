Smartphone Accessories: 60W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $7.50 (50% off), more

Bietrun (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering the SOAIY 60W USB-C/A Car Charger for $7.49 with the code 85LM76HR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at 50% off its normal going rate, delivering $7.50 in savings and marking a new low that we’ve tracked for this charger. Delivering a total of 60W of power, you’ll find that it sports both a 30W USB-C PD and 30W USB-A QuickCharge port. These two outputs allow you to power just about any device, and 30W is actually enough to juice up your iPhone, iPad, or even MacBook Air. Having two ports also allows for powering multiple devices at one time. The charger itself is also fairly low-profile as well, meaning it won’t take up a lot of room when plugged into the car.

SOAIY USB C fast car charger provides PD 30W (Max) and QC 30W (Max) output, which can quickly charge an iPhone 14 from 0% to 80% within 30mins. That’s up to 400% faster than your old charger. Equipped with USB A(QC3.0) port and USB C(PD3.0) port, the car charger can charge 2 devices at the same time. Note: Fast charging is not supported when charging 2 devices simultaneously. The smallest size in USB-C car charger ever, it fits nicely, snugly, and flush with the cigarette outlet. It has a convenient folding handle for removal. Really sleek and looks like it’s built into the vehicle. All metal shells, solid made ensure a durable lifetime. With FCC, CE, and RoHS safety certifications and a built-in smart IC, the SOAIY USB C cigarette lighter adapter ensure total protection for you and your devices. The low-profile USB C car charger can charge a huge range of devices including phones, tablets, and more. We provide a worry-free 12-month warranty and friendly customer service.

