Casely iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power, more exclusively 30% off for holidays from $17.50

Justin Kahn -
ExclusiveSmartphone AccessoriesCasely
30% off $17.50+
iPhone 14 case deals

Last we checked in with Casely it was for its big Valentine’s Day sale and now it’s time for some St. Patrick’s Day iPhone 14 case deals. For those unfamiliar, the brand is known around these parts for its vibrant designs, colorways, and artistic renderings adorning a series of iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 series cases, MagSafe power banks, AirPods covers, and more. After coming away impressed from hands-on reviews, we have featured a series of notable iPhone 14 case deals from the brand and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. Head below for the details and how to score even deeper deals. 

Casely iPhone 14 case deals for St. Patrick’s Day

If you head over to the official Casely site, you’ll quickly find its latest “Save some green” sale offering 25% off a huge selection of best selling iPhone cases, MagSafe gear, and more using code GREEN at checkout. That’s all well and good, but 9to5 readers can score even deeper 30% price drops by applying our exclusive 9to5mac30 code at checkout instead. 

That, for example, will knock the MagSafe Power Pod battery pack down from the regular $60 to $42 shipped to match our previous mention. This includes the newest patterns and designs as well. As you might know from our hands-on review, you’re looking at a MagSafe power bank loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and an additional USB-C output to keep just about anything you might have in your EDC powered all day long. Get a closer look right here

Head over to this landing page for the rest of the iPhone 14 case deals and best-sellers eligible for today’s sale. As we mentioned above, the sale includes a massive collection of iPhone cases and even some options for Samsung Galaxy users and those making use of older-generation devices. The prices start from $17.50 with free shipping in orders over $30. 

Casely MagSafe Power Pod features:

Flaunt your flower patch with the Floral Power Pod. The explosion of color is matched only by its powering capacity, keeping your phone charged always. You can buy yourself flowers that will wilt in a week—or you can get yourself the Multi-Color Floral Power Pod and have an eternal flower… Flaunt your flower patch with the Floral Power Pod. The explosion of color is matched only by its powering capacity, keeping your phone charged always. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Casely

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s Android game and app deals: Monopoly Sudo...
Upgrade your Apple TV with the latest Siri Remote at th...
TP-Link’s 2-node Deco X68 Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System falls t...
Get ready for spring with Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch str...
Keep track of your keychain with KeySmart’s Find ...
Zagg’s annual St. Patrick’s Day sale takes ...
Save $400 on CORSAIR’s Voyager a1600 Ryzen 7/RX 6...
The Nix Mini 2 is great for the artist who is inspired ...
Load more...
Show More Comments