Casely iPhone 14 cases, MagSafe power, more exclusively 30% off for holidays from $17.50

Last we checked in with Casely it was for its big Valentine’s Day sale and now it’s time for some St. Patrick’s Day iPhone 14 case deals. For those unfamiliar, the brand is known around these parts for its vibrant designs, colorways, and artistic renderings adorning a series of iPhone 11, 12, 13, and 14 series cases, MagSafe power banks, AirPods covers, and more. After coming away impressed from hands-on reviews, we have featured a series of notable iPhone 14 case deals from the brand and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception. Head below for the details and how to score even deeper deals.

Casely iPhone 14 case deals for St. Patrick’s Day

If you head over to the official Casely site, you’ll quickly find its latest “Save some green” sale offering 25% off a huge selection of best selling iPhone cases, MagSafe gear, and more using code GREEN at checkout. That’s all well and good, but 9to5 readers can score even deeper 30% price drops by applying our exclusive 9to5mac30 code at checkout instead.

That, for example, will knock the MagSafe Power Pod battery pack down from the regular $60 to $42 shipped to match our previous mention. This includes the newest patterns and designs as well. As you might know from our hands-on review, you’re looking at a MagSafe power bank loaded with a 5,000mAh battery and an additional USB-C output to keep just about anything you might have in your EDC powered all day long. Get a closer look right here.

Head over to this landing page for the rest of the iPhone 14 case deals and best-sellers eligible for today’s sale. As we mentioned above, the sale includes a massive collection of iPhone cases and even some options for Samsung Galaxy users and those making use of older-generation devices. The prices start from $17.50 with free shipping in orders over $30.

Casely MagSafe Power Pod features:

Flaunt your flower patch with the Floral Power Pod. The explosion of color is matched only by its powering capacity, keeping your phone charged always. You can buy yourself flowers that will wilt in a week—or you can get yourself the Multi-Color Floral Power Pod and have an eternal flower… Flaunt your flower patch with the Floral Power Pod. The explosion of color is matched only by its powering capacity, keeping your phone charged always.

