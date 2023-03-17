New low makes Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro a better buy at $1,499 (Save $500)

Apple may have just launched new M2 Pro MacBooks earlier in the year, but for those who want a better deal than marginally better performance, Best Buy is ending the week with the best discount yet on previous-generation professional macOS machines. Right now, you can score the 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro for $1,499 shipped. That’s down from the original $1,999 going rate and delivering $500 in savings. This is a new all-time low at an extra $100 below our previous mention, too. Or if you don’t mind going with an Open-Box Excellent condition model, you can drop prices as low as $1,393.99 to save even more cash.

Delivering the previous-generation of Apple’s most capable portable machines to date, the higher-end M1 Pro series provides even more value than the new debuts. Everything starts with the same 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR 120Hz Display as its M2 counterpart that’s backed by the higher-end chip. Then you’ll find a 10-core CPU, up to 17-hour battery life, and the triumphant return of MagSafe charging all packed into an updated frame. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As for how the two versions actually compare, we just broke down the entire experience changes between the new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros versus the M1 predecessors. There is largely the same designs, just with some performance gains from the next-generation chips that we cover to see if the savings above are worth it over just going with Apple’s latest and greatest.

Those who do want to go with the latest and greatest from Apple are also in luck, as this week has tracked discounts on both form-factors of the new M2 Pro MacBook Pros. Kicking off with the 14-inch model, right now you can drop the price by $100 for one of the very first times to a new all-time low of $1,899. Stepping up to the 16-inch configuration, you can score even deeper discounts totaling up to $275 in savings.

14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever.

