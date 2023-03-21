Sony’s wireless 7.1.4-Ch. Wireless AirPlay 2 home theater speaker system returns to $1,798 low

Amazon is currently offering the Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Wireless Home Theater Speaker System for $1,798 shipped. Normally going for $1,998, this 10% discount, or a solid $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked previously. Coming with four wireless speakers and a central processing box, the Sony HT-A9 system will take audio from your TV and spread it around the speakers in your room without any wires needed other than power. That processing box also supports 8K and 4K120Hz passthrough while retaining Dolby Vision HDR metadata streams so your video content will not be impacted. You will also be able to have the sound system correct for the room it is within so sounds appear to come from the right place around you. This system also includes a Chromecast built-in with Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, and AirPlay 2 for wireless casting from your phone. Be sure to check out our launch coverage to learn more and keep reading below.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with Sony’s HT-A3000 3.1-Channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $498. Arriving with a built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2 support, the HT-A3000 soundbar uses three front speakers and a dual subwoofer to provide clear dialogue while also having that punchy bass. Dolby Atmos support is achieved by this soundbar using Sony’s Vertical Sound Engine and S-Force PRO technology to create virtual height channels and “wrapping” audio around your room for virtual surround sound.

Be sure to stop by our home theater hub for the latest deals on TVs, projectors, and more. Looking to upgrade your TV setup as well? We’re currently tracking the 55-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Fire TV marked down to $340, the lowest price we can find at $180 off. If you’re looking for a casual 55-incher, something for the guest room, or even the lake house this spring and summer, Amazon’s models can be a solid option. You’re not going to get all of the bells and whistles, but they will provide a solid 4K panel with direct access to all of your streaming service subscriptions, three HDMI inputs, and Alexa voice command action.

Sony HT-A9 7.1.4-Channel Home Theater Speaker System features:

Immerse yourself in a multi-dimensional audio experience with the HT-A9 home theater system. Unique 360 Spatial Sound Mapping technology calibrates sound to your room for an environment that seems to expand beyond the walls. Support for 8K HDR, 4K 120p passthrough, and Dolby Vision video passthrough make your favorite movies and games sound out of this world.

