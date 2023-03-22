Today’s Android game and app deals: Homo Machina, Iron Marines Invasion, and more

We have now made it mid-way through the week and it’s time to collect all of today’s best Android game and app deals via Google Play. Take a look at this deal on Google’s official 30W USB-C charger kit and today’s Samsung Galaxy A8 Tab Gold Box sale with up to $130 off, but for now we are focused on the apps. Highlight titles include Homo Machina, Iron Marines Invasion, Kingdom Rush Vengeance, Vectronom, Rec Recorder PRO, and more. Head down below for a closer look at today’s best Android app deals.

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Homo Machina:

In this narrative puzzle, players are plunged into an ingenious system of nerves, vessels and valves. The aim is to help the body function correctly in about thirty steps or so throughout the entire day. Each scene breaks down daily acts, such as opening your eyes, chewing a toast or listening to music, through seamless navigation and intuitive gameplay. Fritz Kahn, a pioneer of infographics and popular science, came up with easy to understand analogies to enable people to improve their understanding of the human body. By combining old school design with a contemporary influence, Homo Machina delights with its clever dialogue between the absent-minded director a the helm of the body-machine and Josiane, his diligent secretary, encouraging players to put task the armada of workers to get the incredible factory up and running.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!