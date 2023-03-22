Positive Grid unveils brand-new miniature Spark GO smart guitar amp at half the price

Let’s check out the new Spark GO mini smart guitar amp. Positive Grid – makers of the popular smart Spark guitar amps and Bluetooth speakers – have now officially unveiled the new Spark GO. After taking the original Spark amp down to a more compact size for the Spark Mini, which we went hands-on with about year ago now at launch, Positive Grid is both going even smaller with the new GO variant and cutting the price nearly in half. Head below for a closer look and more details on the new Positive Grid Spark GO mini smart guitar amp.

New Spark GO mini smart guitar amp

The Spark GO mini smart guitar amp is just that really, a particularly compact version of its larger and previously released counterparts in an ultra portable form factor. After coming away quite impressed with the overall functionality and sound quality of the mini model last year, that model subsequently landed in our 2022 roundup of the best gifts for guitar players – it sounds a lot like Spark GO is more of the same in a tiny package.

Positive Grid describes the Spark GO as “a rugged, ultra-portable guitar/bass amp and Bluetooth speaker with advanced acoustics that delivers detailed, room-filling sound. With its smart app integration, this tiny powerhouse offers immediate access to inspiring guitar gear and tones plus AI-powered practice tools, for frictionless guitar playing and learning experiences.”

The Spark GO mini smart guitar amp delivers 5W of power while making use of a passive radiator and anti-vibration technology to provide what the brand refers to as “the detailed audio, punchy bass and overall sound experience typically found in a much larger guitar amp.”

It comes loaded with 33 authentic amp models and 43 effects and pedals users can tweak, combine, and experiment with to create their own guitar tones – there are four onboard hardware preset slots available here as well.

Much like its larger counterparts, this smart mini guitar amp also links up with the companion app to provide a host of learning programs, the ability to teach you the guitar chords in just about any song using AI, tracks to jam along to, and more:

Auto Chords uses AI-powered technology to analyze millions of songs and display the guitar chords in real time for fun, easy learning.

Fingertip access to over 50,000 guitar tones – all instantly available on Positive Grid’s online ToneCloud community.

Smart Jam listens to the user’s playing and uses AI tech to learn their tone and style, then generates a drum and bass backing track to play along with.

Video capture allows users to record themselves playing within the Spark app and then post it instantly to social channels with brilliant sound and video.

It can also be used as a typical Bluetooth speaker and as audio interface to connect your guitar to your DAW as well.

For those interested here, take note as the Spark GO will have an MSRP of $149 when it launches, but pre-orders will be selling at $109 shipped. Stay locked to 9to5Toys for updates, sign up right here, and hit up our review of the Spark MINI model to learn more about the app companion side of things.

