Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Plant with Care, Unit 404, LookUp dictionary, more

Friday is here and we have now collected all of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals to end the work week. Alongside this morning’s software offers courtesy of Apple digital storefronts, we are also tracking a relatively rare deal on the HomePod mini as well as the second-best price on Apple’s M2 MacBook Air and everything else in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, highlight deals include Plant with Care, Pasha Planet: Reborn, Unit 404, Last Colossus, LookUp: English dictionary, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Plant with Care: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pasha Planet: Reborn: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Unit 404: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Ordesa – the interactive movie: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Hell Raider – Wheel of Fate: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: LookUp: English dictionary: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Metamorphabet: Amazing ABC’s: $5 (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: Laserhouse: Crypto Laser Eyes: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Earth 3D: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Cut for Stories: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Match Attack!: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Enchanted Worlds: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Anchor Pointer Compass GPS: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SpongeBob SquarePants: $6 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Sasaya: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Wanderer: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rush Rally 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SkySafari: $2 (Reg. $3)

More on Plant with Care:

You love cooking delicious meals, but they require ingredients! The garden provides very productive soil that can be used for growing various crops. The space is limited and each vegetable has its own planting rules, so be sure to use the correct seed and plant with care. Each level represents a list of ingredients required to cook a meal for you and the family members.

