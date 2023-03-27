Samsung M8 Smart Monitor is the perfect M2 Mac mini companion at $470 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor for $469.45 shipped. Normally fetching $700, it just recently dropped down to $550 and is now down the extra $80 with today’s price cut. To start off the week, you can now save 33% overall while scoring the third-best price to date. It’s the second-best price of the year, too. If you’re looking for the perfect display to pair with Apple’s new M2 Mac mini, or any number of other MacBooks that could be driving your setup, Samsung’s recently-released M8 Monitor delivers.

It notably sports an iMac-inspired design that’ll look at home in your Apple setup, which wraps around the 32-inch 4K panel and its HDR10+ capabilities. There’s of course more than just looking the part, with Samsung’s display also packing USB-C connectivity with 65W power passthrough, which rounds out the package alongside the modular SlimFit Camera. On the software side, you can expect to take advantage of AirPlay 2 alongside all of the built-in Netflix, Microsoft Office, and video calling features. Get the full scoop in our launch coverage to see how it can upgrade your workstation. More details below.

At a more affordable price, the recent Samsung M7 43-inch Smart Monitor delivers much of the same connected feature set for less. Sure, you’re ditching the iMac-inspired design found on the newer M8 counterpart, but it still delivers onboard access to a wide range of streaming services, Microsoft Office, and more with a $380 price tag.

Over in LG’s staple, we’re tracking some discounts on two of the brand’s more unique desktop displays. Right now the new Libero 27-inch USB-C Monitor sells for lower than we’ve ever seen before at $347. That’s down by $150 and delivering the best price to date with a design you can hang just about anywhere – be it on a cubicle or just propped up on your desk with a converting stand. Then there’s the LG Smart Monitor, which is seeing one of its very first discounts at $397. Both of which are going to be compelling Mac mini companions, let alone for any of the other MacBooks that may be the centerpiece of your setup.

Samsung M8 Smart Monitor features:

Everything you need is right in your screen. Watch, work and chat – all without connecting a separate PC – with the Smart Monitor. Your favorite content, productivity and video call apps are built-in for a simpler and more stylish desk setup that’s a joy to use every time.

