Rise and shine with Amazon’s Halo smart sunrise lamp and Alexa speaker back at the $100 low

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart Home
Reg. $140 $100
Halo Rise

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is now offering its new Halo Rise smart lamp at $99.99 shipped. This hybrid smart lamp launched back in September at $140 and has now returned to its best price ever at $40 off the going rate. After seeing a couple drops to $110, this is only the second time we have seen it down this low since release. You’re looking at Amazon’s smart night stand companion designed to deliver a wake-up light experience to “simulate the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise” alongside sleep tracking and a built-in speaker. The smart speaker with Alexa voice command action joins “silent, no-contact sensor technology” used to measure body movement and breathing as well as the ability to hear sleep summaries, “wake to music, or set up a Routine with Echo gear integration,” and more. While a 6-month Halo membership is included to unlock its full potential that will renew at $3.99 a month thereafter, you can choose to cancel the payment plan manually at any time. Hit up our launch coverage for more details and head below for more. 

Philips is the maker of some of our favorite smart home gear out there, especially when it comes to its Hue line, but its Wake-up Light also makes for a notable lower-cost alternative to the Halo Rise. It won’t come with all of the tracking metrics or Alexa command action, but it will provide notable sunrise simulation for $40 less than today’s discount above. 

Alongside deals on Amazon’s Echo Show 15, we also now have the best price of the year on its Echo smart speaker with built-in Matter hub. You’re looking at 35% off the going rate to deliver a new 2023 low at $65 shipped. A notable little smart home audio hub and speaker, you can get a closer look at the pricing details and specs in our latest coverage right here

Amazon Halo Rise features:

  • Sleep smarter, sleep better — Bedside sleep tracker works with the Halo app to analyze sleep and provide recommendations on how to improve it.
  • Built for accuracy — Uses silent, no-contact sensor technology, measuring body movement and breathing to calculate sleep stages.
  • Works in the background — Nothing to wear or charge, nothing on your bed. Monitors room temperature, humidity, and light.
  • Wakes you naturally — Wake-up Light simulates the colors and gradual brightening of sunrise. Smart Alarm senses the ideal sleep stage for getting up.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

KeySmart’s Air key organizer and AirTag holders u...
ASUS Chakram X wireless gaming mouse has hot swap switc...
CORSAIR’s Optical-Mechanical K70 PRO RGB Gaming K...
9to5Toys Daily: March 29, 2023 – M2 Pro Mac mini $49 ...
Amazon’s latest cordless HydroClean Water Flosser...
Philips Hue Sync Box delivers immersive home theater li...
Smartphone Accessories: DJI Osmo Mobile 3 iPhone/Androi...
Pantheone combines fine art and tech in new must-see sc...
Load more...
Show More Comments