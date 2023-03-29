Bundle Xbox Series X with the Elite Series 2 controller at $580 and save $100 in the process

While we have started to see the PS5 come back in-stock at Amazon alongside a deal on the official God of War bundle, Xbox Series X deals have remained scarce. However, Verizon is now offering a notable bundle offer you might actually want. It includes Series X and a Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $579.98 shipped. Series X is available right now for $500, but the Elite Series 2 controller goes for $180 so you’re effectively saving as much as $100 here. Not be confused with the newer trimmed down Core model (the new red and blue models are now up for pre-order), this is the full-featured current-generation Series 2 controller alongside Microsoft’s flagship console. Check out our Series X first impressions review and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, the Series X console can be had on its own directly from Microsoft for $500, but if you or someone you know is looking to also score the Elite Series 2 controller the deal above is a no brainer. Scoring a Series 2 for what is effectively $80 here is nearly unheard of and undercuts the regular $130 (currently on sale for $110) on the trimmed down model by a long shot.

While we did also see the epic new Mandalorian and Grogu Xbox consoles alongside the all-green standard issue Xbox controller recently, you will also want to dive into our recent hands-on review of the new HyperX Clutch Gladiate Xbox controller. This beast of a budget-friendly Xbox gamepad is definitely worth a look for folks not in the market for an expensive controller and you can get a complete breakdown of that what to expect in our feature piece right here.

Xbox Series X features:

The fastest, most powerful Xbox ever. Explore rich new worlds with 12 teraflops of raw graphic processing power, DirectX ray tracing, a custom SSD, and 4K gaming. Make the most of every gaming minute with Quick Resume, lightning-fast load times, and gameplay of up to 120 FPS – all powered by Xbox Velocity Architecture. Enjoy thousands of games from four generations of Xbox, with hundreds of optimized titles that look and play better than ever.

