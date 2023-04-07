Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rogue Hearts, SPHAZE, Doom & Destiny, and more

We are almost ready to cap off another work week but first, let’s collect all of today’s best deals on Mac and iOS apps. Alongside the software deals, we also spotted a solid price drop on Apple Studio Display as well as a new all-time low on Apple’s latest 512GB M2 Mac mini and everything else in our curated deal hub. As for the apps, highlights include titles like Rogue Hearts, SPHAZE, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Castle of White Night, Photo Manager Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at Friday’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Railmap for Open Railway Map: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Tubecasts – Audio Only Player: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Chefy-Chef: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flipon: Space Puzzle Adventure: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Millimeter Pro – screen ruler: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Photo Manager Pro: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Stock Signals Pro (ms): $20 (Reg. $50)

Mac: PDFOptim – The PDF Compressor: FREE (Reg. $3)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Plant Light Meter: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: A Detective’s Demise: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Pitch Black: Audio Pong: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Font Keyboard – Fonts Chat: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Speech to Text : Voice to Text: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Star Vikings Forever: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Legacy 2 – The Ancient Curse: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Legacy 3 – The Hidden Relic: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SimpleMind − Mind Mapping: FREE (Reg. $25)

More on Rogue Hearts:

Welcome to this modern reinterpretation of a rogue-like dungeon crawler! You will need a strategy with self-judgment and control, a necessity in SRPG and tactical games. Break through challenges and trials by controlling the character directly. Explore dungeons, and discover an unwanted and dark reality. Explore regions with diverse themes and randomly generated dungeons with optimized, intuitive, and easy-to-use mobile device controls.

