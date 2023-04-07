Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $25, Xbox Spring sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week.Today only, as part of its spring game deals, Best Buy is now offering the best price ever on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. You can now land physical copies of the Cosmic Edition which includes the main game and Galactic Prestige Collection with 3 exclusive weapon skins, for $24.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign-up, more details here). Regularly $60 and still on sale for $30 at Amazon, this is nearly 60% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked since release. Sparks of Hope takes everything from he original game and takes it up a notch around every corner with new mechanics, boss battles, and more. Dive into our hands-on review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action” for a closer look at the experience. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Cowabunga Collection $28 (Reg. $40)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim eShop $14 (Reg. $60)
- BioShock: The Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection eShop $10 (Reg. $50)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI eShop $6 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons eShop $4 (Reg. $15)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night eShop $16 (Reg. $40)
- Mutant Mudds Collection $23 (Reg. $30)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- NINJA GAIDEN: Master Collection eShop $28 (Reg. $40)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $38 (Reg. $60)
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury $40 (Reg. $60)
- Life is Strange Arcadia Bay Collection $25 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Metroid Prime Remastered back in-stock $40
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land $51 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $55 (Reg. $60)
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe $40 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Official Xbox Spring sale up to 67% off
- Dead Space remake, COD, NBA 2K23, Wild Hearts, Sekiro, Midnight Suns, much more
- Gotham Knights $30 (Reg. $60)
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake $27 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil Village Gold $40 (Reg. $50)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $55 (Reg. $70)
- Wolfenstein: Alt History Collection $12 (Reg. up to $60)
- Like a Dragon: Ishin! $40 (Reg. $60)
- Digital Deluxe $56 (Reg. $70)
- Castlevania Requiem $4 (Reg. $20)
- F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch $30 (Reg. $40)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
