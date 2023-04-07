Today’s best game deals: Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $25, Xbox Spring sale, more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases every day of the week.Today only, as part of its spring game deals, Best Buy is now offering the best price ever on Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. You can now land physical copies of the Cosmic Edition which includes the main game and Galactic Prestige Collection with 3 exclusive weapon skins, for $24.99 with free shipping for My Best Buy members (free to sign-up, more details here). Regularly $60 and still on sale for $30 at Amazon, this is nearly 60% off the going rate and the best price we have tracked since release. Sparks of Hope takes everything from he original game and takes it up a notch around every corner with new mechanics, boss battles, and more. Dive into our hands-on review where we said it “invigorates turn-based tactics with open-world action” for a closer look at the experience. Head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.

