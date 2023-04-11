Today’s Android game and app deals: Hot Lap League Racing, One Punch, KNIGHTS, more

The Tuesday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. You’ll want to scope out today’s deal on the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount as well as this gift card offer on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like One Punch, Hot Lap League: Racing Mania!, Spirit, PEG, KNIGHTS, Aftermath, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals.
Best Android app deals
- Hidden Word Brain Exercise PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Lox Icon Pack (Light version) FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Hot Lap League: Racing Mania! $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Tennis Champs Returns $1 (Reg. $5)
- Super Soccer Champs $1 (Reg. $6)
- Spirit $1 (Reg. $4)
- TileStorm $1 (Reg. $4)
- One Punch – LIMITED EDITION $1 (Reg. $2)
- PEG $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- KNIGHTS $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Juggle! $1 (Reg. $3)
- Magnetic Shaving Derby $1 (Reg. $4)
- Forget-Me-Not $1 (Reg. $4)
- Aftermath $1 (Reg. $6)
- The Expanse $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $0.50 (Reg. $13)
- Advanced Root Checker Pro $0.50 (Reg. $1)
More Android app deals still live:
- World Of Chess 3D (Pro) FREE (Reg. $2)
- QR and Barcode Scanner PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Monkey GO Happy FREE (Reg. $1)
- Rectangles PRO FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Electron Config Pro FREE (Reg. $2.50)
- Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee $2 (Reg. $8)
- Earthlings Beware! $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- God Simulator. Religion Inc. $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- unmemory: Puzzle Story $3 (Reg. $7)
- Roguelite 2 $1 (Reg. $2)
- RPG Knight Bewitched $1 (Reg. $2)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Demon’s Rise $1.50 (Reg. $6)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1 (Reg. $7.50)
- Heal: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Quadropoly Pro $6.50 (Reg. $13)
- Rotation Key $2 (Reg. $3.50)
- Finance Pro: Expense control $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Notas U Pro: School Planner $1 (Reg. $1.50)
- Ultra GPS Logger $2 (Reg. $9)
More on Hot Lap League Racing Mania:
Take complete control of your vehicle, perfect your driving, and prove your place in the Hot Lap League. Drift and race your car around 150+ mind blowing tracks, each requiring unique techniques and strategies. Improving your time by racing your best is the only way to the top.
