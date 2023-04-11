Today’s Android game and app deals: Hot Lap League Racing, One Punch, KNIGHTS, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
a close up of a toy car in a parking lot

The Tuesday edition of the best Android game and app deals courtesy of Google Play is now ready to go down below. You’ll want to scope out today’s deal on the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount as well as this gift card offer on Samsung’s just-released Galaxy A54 5G smartphone, but for now it’s all about the apps. Highlight deals include titles like One Punch, Hot Lap League: Racing Mania!, Spirit, PEG, KNIGHTS, Aftermath, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hot Lap League Racing Mania:

Take complete control of your vehicle, perfect your driving, and prove your place in the Hot Lap League. Drift and race your car around 150+ mind blowing tracks, each requiring unique techniques and strategies. Improving your time by racing your best is the only way to the top.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Amazon offers up to 40% off Coleman and Osprey camping ...
BISSELL’s new Revolution HydroSteam Pet Carpet Cl...
Peak Design delivers MagSafe-like features to Samsung S...
LEVOIT’s Vital 100 Air Purifier with a true H13 H...
Rad Power Bikes takes up to $300 off popular e-bikes fo...
Score a retro Arcade1Up Galaga Countercade with light-u...
Save 50% on CORSAIR’s HS55 Stereo Gaming Headset ...
Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro is an even better ...
Load more...
Show More Comments