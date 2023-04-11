Smartphone Accessories: iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount $19 (Reg. $23), more

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $18.84 Prime shipped. Down from the usual $23 going rate, today’s offer amounts to nearly 18% in savings while marking the second-best price of the year. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and has an extendable arm for getting the perfect viewing angle. I’ve been using one of these for over a year, and can highly recommend it.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Attach a phone easily to your dashboard or windshield with this iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount. Its suction cup and sticky gel layer ensure secure installation, and its telescopic arm extends and pivots for optimal view setting. This universal iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount has an adjustable foot for flexible positioning. The patented Easy One Touch mechanism allows you to quickly mount and remove your phone with one hand. The telescopic arm extends from 4 – 6.5 inches and pivots on 260 degree arc for a variety of mounting positions. The rotating ball joint allows you to view your phone in both landscape and portrait mode.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!