Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Rip Them Off, Moodistory, AirAttack 2, and more

Justin Kahn -
Today’s mid-week collection of the best Mac and iOS app deals is now ready and waiting down below the fold. Joining today’s software offers we have Apple’s latest Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch M2 iPad Pro at the best price of the year alongside everything else in our dedicated hub. But for now it’s all about the apps including highlight deals like AirAttack 2, Moodistory – Mood Tracker, The Mines of Immortia, Rip Them Off, MISTICO, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: AirAttack 2: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Moodistory – Mood Tracker: FREE (Reg. $7)

iOS Universal: 2048 – AI Solver: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Medieval Rabbit Stickers: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: The Mines of Immortia: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dreamfora: Daily Goal Setting: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Rip Them Off: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Chloe Puzzle Game Pro: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: MISTICO: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: LAMP Words For Life: $150 (Reg. $300)

Mac: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $2 (Reg. $6)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: My Tiny Room: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Achi – Strategy game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sliding Puzzle – Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hot Lap League: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Arkfront: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Down in Bermuda: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Scrivo Pro Scrivener Writers: $5 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: TextEdit+ Quick Text Editor: $5 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Poison-202 Vintage Synthesizer: $5 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Notepad – Text Editor: FREE (Reg. $2)

More on Rip Them Off:

Rip Them Off is a minimalistic new puzzle game of economic management and tower defense.The Board needs its profit, and it’s up to you to line the streets with shops the masses can’t resist. Choose your locations, pick your stores and earn enough to advance up the corporate ladder with its increasingly difficult challenges!

