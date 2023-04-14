LEGO debuts new 1,800-piece Technic Peugeot 9X8 hypercar with glow-in-the-dark headlights

LEGO today is expanding its lineup of Technic supercars with the debut of its latest brick-built vehicle. Celebrating 100 years of the famous Le Mans race, the new LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 hits the scene with nearly 1,800 bricks, glow-in-the-dark headlights, and one of the more unique designs we’ve seen from a LEGO racer as of late. Launching on May 1 with a $200 price tag, we’re breaking down the latest Technic model below.

LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 hits the road

Far different than many of the vehicles that have landed in the Technic Ultimate Car Concept series in the past, the LEGO Group is now taking a flashier approach with one of its first-ever Hypercar models. if you’re not a massive gearhead, that classifier isn’t going to be the main takeaway. Instead, just how eye-catching of a model the new LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 is should be all you can think about.

Arriving as set number 42156, the new LEGO Technic car arrives in a 1:10 scale that differs from the larger 1:8 scale that last year’s Ferrari Daytona SP3 hit the scene with. Still packing in plenty of details despite that adjusted scale, the 1,775-piece creation measures over 19.5 inches long and 9 inches wide. If the detailed experience wasn’t enough to make this worthy of a spot up on display in your collection, all of the internal details are sure to excite. Popping open the hood reveals a V6 poston engine that is hooked into the drive train. Working suspension is also making the cut, alongside opening doors and a functioning steering wheel.

Leaning into that celebration of Le Mans, the LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 set also includes some light elements that glow-in-the-dark for really capturing the feel of the iconic 24-hour race. It’s such a neat inclusion to bring an already detailed creation up to that higher level of accuracy. So if that distinct look of the car itself wasn’t enough to stand out in your creation, it’ll actually shine a bit brighter than the rest of your Technic models, too.

Rolling into the LEGO collection of the Le Mans race later this year, the LEGO Technic Peugeot 9X8 debuts on May 1. It clocks in with a $199.99 price tag and will be joining a collection of other sets due out at the start of next month.

