Today’s Android game and app deals: House of Da Vinci 2, Klocki, Majesty, and more

Today’s Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting down below. Monday’s software offers from Google Play are also joined by some notable Google smart home gear deals including Nest WiFi systems and the latest Nest doorbells alongside new all-time lows on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. On the app side of things, highlight deals include titles like The House of Da Vinci 2, Klocki, Majesty: The Fantasy Kingdom, The Enchanted Kingdom, JETZ – Definitive Edition, and more. Head below for all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Become Giacomo, the apprentice to the Renaissance genius, Leonardo da Vinci. Explore the world full of puzzles, mechanical gadgets and mind-twisting inventions. Travel through time and witness a series of mysterious events that led to the greatest discovery in human history. Get your hands on hundreds of new objects, 3D puzzles and mechanical brain-twisters waiting to be unraveled. Go back in time not only to reveal past mysteries and hidden objects – use unique Oculus Perpetua to shape the present in a significant way.

