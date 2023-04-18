Today’s Android game and app deals: Hexologic, Ailment, Twilight Pro Unlock, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
shape

Tuesday afternoon’s collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting for you down below. Alongside today’s Google Play software offers, we are also tracking over $100 in savings on Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G smartphone at $349 and Acer’s Chromebook Spin 513 with its 2-in-1 form-factor at $65 off. But for now we focused on the apps like Hexologic, Ailment, Up Left Out, Baby Sleep PRO, Twilight Pro Unlock, and more. Head below for a closer look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on Hexologic:

Hexologic is very easy to learn and in the same time a highly addictive language-independent logic puzzle game. Based on hexagonal grids, the game reinvents sudoku rules and brings it to a whole new level. Combining the dots inside the hexes in three possible directions, so that their sum matches the one given at the edge, will be a rewarding experience for both puzzle games’ veterans and newcomers. A simple gameplay mechanics adorned with a beautiful graphic design, relaxing music and challenging yet not unbeatable puzzles, will guarantee long hours of fun for gamers of all ages.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

The complete 2023 Cyber Security Developer and IT skill...
Refuel your iPhone 14 with Case-Mate’s retro 30W USB-...
Light up your office with 65.6-feet of Govee Wi-Fi RGB ...
Zagg’s annual Tax Day sale takes 25% off entire c...
Get ready for spring camping trips with this 60W foldin...
Yamaha’s 2.1-Ch. ATS-2090 Soundbar System integra...
MUJJO’s leather iPhone 14 cases with microfiber l...
Thermaltake’s desktop with 12th Gen. i7, RTX 3070...
Load more...
Show More Comments