Hands-on: NZXT’s new Kraken CPU Coolers are ridiculous, but you’ll want them anyway [Video]

NZXT is refreshing its AIO CPU cooler line with the Kraken and Kraken Elite. Each comes in 240mm, 280mm, or 360mm variants. These new coolers are very similar to the older models in both looks and performance, but there are some nice updates. Be sure to hit the video below to see all of the details.

In addition to regular and Elite versions with different radiator sizes, the coolers also come in RGB or non-RGB versions. RGB versions of the coolers will come with an NZXT RGB controller as well as RGB fans.

NZXT Kraken: All about that sleek design

Much like NZXT’s other products, the new Kraken coolers are simple and sleek. Oftentimes gaming hardware can look overly flashy, but NZXT keeps its designs clean. Coming in both black and white variants, they match the style of the H9 case I’m using perfectly.

The only difference between the standard Kraken and the Kraken Elite is the screen on the pump. While both displays can be customized for key performance figures like CPU temp and usage, GPU temp and usage, a combination of two of those figures, and even still images, the Kraken Elite takes it further with a bigger and brighter display that can also play animations.

NZXT’s cam app controls the layout and design of the screens. It can even be connected to web apps like Spotify to display the currently playing music on the Kraken Elite.

The screen on the Kraken Elite is also visible from wider angles. It is a big, bright, and beautiful display.

Compared to the older Kraken Z screen, the new Kraken Elite screen has a higher resolution, is brighter, and smooth with a 60fps display.

The RGB fans are from NZXT’s F series and are part of a new budget-minded core line. Instead of the RGB lights being in the perimeter of the fan, they illuminate from the hub in the middle. These will be a little more affordable than the currently standard F Series fans by about $5 – coming in at $20 for the 120mm RGB core fan. So, for those who are looking to save a bit of money on airflow, these fans will still deliver customizable RGB but at a more affordable price point. From what I’ve heard, they will not be replacing the older fans but will be available as an alternative.

I prefer the look of the older RGB F-Series fans, but when building out a case like the H9, which can hold seven fans in addition to the three on the cooler, saving $5 per fan would add up.

NZXT Kraken: Video

Installation

The installation process is very similar to the older Kraken Z73 as well. The major differences are that there is now a single breakout cable from the pump rather than the two from the older Kraken Z73 I had previously installed on my H9 build. Additionally, the elite versions come with one of NZXT’s RGB controllers.

The fans come uninstalled, which makes the process take a bit longer but it also enables more customization of the radiator placement and setup. I went with the stock-recommended setup, which places the radiator along the top and the tubes on the bottom of the CPU cooler.

With the fans mounted, the breakout cable is used to tie all of the fans into the pump and connected to a single USB header from the motherboard. It does also require power from a SATA cable.

All in all, the installation was easier with the new Kraken coolers compared to the older Z73 model. It is a bit cleaner looking as well thanks to the single cable that plugs into the pump.

Performance

When it comes to performance, there wasn’t much difference between any of the three NZXT Kraken 360mm radiators that I tried. Originally I had a Kraken Z73 RGB from when I built this computer back in January.

Both of the new coolers are using the 7th Gen Asetek pump. From my experience, it’s quiet when in use.

When trying Prime95, rendering in Premiere Pro, and playing Battlefield 2042, all of the coolers provided similar numbers when monitoring in HWMonitor. Numbers varied by a few degrees, but it wasn’t really noteworthy.

Prime95 is an extremely taxing program that is often used to stress test CPUs when overclocking. From what I could tell, there wasn’t any throttling even after running the test for extended sessions. All three of the coolers kept the CPU temperature around 98°C with clock speeds of around 4988 MHz after extended use.

When it comes to fan noise, the cooler can get quite loud when under full load, but I didn’t find it to be any louder than the older Kraken Z73 I previously had in the case. Fan speeds can all be dialed in via the NZXT Cam app as well.

Pricing

Pricing starts at $140 for the Kraken 240 non-RGB and goes all the way up to $300 for the Kraken Elite 360 RGB.

That being said, the non-RGB Kraken 360 can be had for just $180. If you’re on a tight budget, that will get you all of the same performance just without the flashy RGB and higher-end visuals of the Elite screen.

9to5Toys’ Take

As with other NZXT products, prices start to climb significantly with the Elite version of the coolers. I think they’re a great-looking addition to the H9 build that we have here. Given a choice between the two, I would absolutely go with the top-of-the-line NZXT Kraken Elite 360 RGB. The screen in a big upgrade. But if you’re on a tight budget, the Kraken 360 non-RGB frees up $120 to go toward other critical hardware.

