LEGO’s 1,000-piece Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama falls to $58 low (Reg. $90)

Right before LEGO’s new vignettes from Return of the Jedi are slated to hit store shelves next month, Amazon is now marking down two of the original releases to the Diorama series. First up, we have the LEGO Star Wars Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama at $58.49 shipped. Down from the usual $90 going rate, this is matching the all-time low for only the second time at 35% off. It’s below our previous $70 mention and marking a rare chance to lock-in this set for far below MSRP.

Arriving as the largest of the first batch of LEGO Star Wars 18+ dioramas from last spring, the Dagobah Jedi Training set comes inspired by The Empire Strikes Back and clocks in with 1,000 pieces. Setting the pace for the collection, the display-worthy build depicts Luke Skywalker’s time spent on the swamp planet of Dagobah training under Yoda. Much of the build is delivering on that swampy local, with Yoda’s hut sitting in front of a large tree and next to one of the wings from Luke’s submerged X-Wing. As far as minifigures go, you’re looking at Luke himself as well as Yoda. R2-D2 is making a refreshed appearance in the set and comes covered in mud after almost being eaten by a mysterious creature in the depths of the swamp. Head below for more.

If you’re more of a space battle fan, the LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama is worth a look instead. It’s on sale for $56.99 at Amazon right now from the usual $70 going rate and matching the best we’ve seen this year. This one shakes up the design from the other model above by ditching minifigure-scale builds in favor of a more miniature model that’s comprised of 665 pieces. It depicts the iconic scene in A New Hope where Luke descends into the Death Star trenches to take down the space station only to be pursued by Darth Vader and an entourage of TIE Fighters.

There aren’t any minifigures in this one, and the quote at the bottom draws inspiration from Darth Vader saying “The Force is strong with this one.” I am particularly fond of the new printed piece for R2 on the X-Wing, and all of the greebles certainly deliver on the expected Death Star visuals.

As far as the rest of the LEGO Star Wars lineup for 2023, we also have quite a bit on tap. A new 630-piece Executor Super Star Destroyer was just officially revealed, going up for pre-order ahead of its May 1 launch. And speaking of May the 4th, we’re also expecting to see a new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing hit the scene, too. Then for everything coming in the summer lineup, we broke down a collection of kits due out on August 1.

LEGO Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama features:

Focus, you must, to construct this Dagobah Jedi Training Diorama (75330), a Star Wars LEGO set for adults. This brick-built Star Wars room décor model is packed with instantly recognizable details from an iconic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scene. Recreate Yoda’s hut in the swamps of Dagobah, the wing of Luke Skywalker’s sunken X-wing, with LEGO minifigures of Yoda and Luke Skywalker, plus a LEGO R2-D2 droid figure.

Pre-order the latest LEGO Star Wars kits:

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | releases May 1

Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | releases May 1

Star Wars Spider Tank: $49.99 | releases August 1

Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $15.99 | releases August 1

