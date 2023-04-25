Today’s Android game and app deals: Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
Streets of Rage 4

Today’s collection of the best Android games and apps seeing solid price drops has now been collated down below the fold for you. Joining our Google Play offers, you’ll want to check out this deal on SanDisk’s latest 256GB Extreme microSD card as well as the discounts we spotted on Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor to secure your yard and diveway. As for the apps, highlights deals include freebie icon packs and titles like Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Romancing SaGa 2, the Rusty Lake games, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of the best Android games and apps on sale.

Best Android apps and games on sale

More Android app deals still live:

More on Streets of Rage 4:

Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

ASUS’ Strix Scope RX TKL tri-mode wireless mechan...
Get Microsoft Office Pro with a one-time purchase for o...
Fitbit Luxe now even more affordable with $40 discount ...
Score a new all-time low on Juiced’s RipRacer e-bike ...
Save 35% on Acer’s Predator Cestus 330 wired gami...
Anker’s new 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging stand see...
Keep tabs on your cuddly four-legged feline with the ne...
ASUS ROG Ally gets official May 11 launch date and is p...
Load more...
Show More Comments