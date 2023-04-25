Today’s Android game and app deals: Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, and more

Today’s collection of the best Android games and apps seeing solid price drops has now been collated down below the fold for you. Joining our Google Play offers, you’ll want to check out this deal on SanDisk’s latest 256GB Extreme microSD card as well as the discounts we spotted on Google’s latest Nest Cam Outdoor to secure your yard and diveway. As for the apps, highlights deals include freebie icon packs and titles like Streets of Rage 4, SaGa Frontier Remastered, Romancing SaGa 2, the Rusty Lake games, and more. Head below the fold for a complete look at all of the best Android games and apps on sale.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Wamo – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $0.50)
- Aolix Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- iLinear – Draw Your Path FREE (Reg. $1)
- Backrooms FREE (Reg. $1)
- G’Luck! – 2D platformer game FREE (Reg. $1)
- Everybody’s RPG FREE (Reg. $1)
- Streets of Rage 4 $6 (Reg. $9)
- SaGa Frontier Remastered $15 (Reg. $25)
- Romancing SaGa 2 $5 (Reg. $18)
- COLLECTION of SaGa FF LEGEND $12 (Reg. $20)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE : AMBITIONS $9 (Reg. $30)
- Rusty Lake Hotel $1 (Reg. $2)
- Rusty Lake: Roots $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Rusty Lake Paradise $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- NightmareF: A Knight’s Tales $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- Infinity Dungeon 2! FREE (Reg. $1)
- GoldOx – The Golden Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Merrun – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1)
- Diamond – Icon Pack FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- LIMBO $0.50 (Reg. $4)
- SFD :Rogue TRPG $1 (Reg. $4.50)
- The White Door $1.50 (Reg. $3.50)
- Mystic Pillars: A Puzzle Game $1 (Reg. $4)
- Demetrios $1 (Reg. $3.50)
- Runic Curse $0.50 (Reg. $3)
- Note Fighter $1 (Reg. $2)
- Brain App: Ult. Brain Training $1 (Reg. $9.50)
- Screen Repair and Calibrator P $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
- Display Calibration Pro $2.50 (Reg. $5.50)
More on Streets of Rage 4:
Streets of Rage comes back for a sequel 25 years after the last episode : a new crime syndicate seems to have taken control of the streets and corrupted the police. All you have to fight against them is your friends… and your fists ! Critically acclaimed, Streets of Rage 4 won several awards and nominated as Best Action Games at the 2020 Game Awards.
