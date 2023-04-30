New LEGO May 2023 sets arrive: Star Wars, Disney 100th anniversary CMF, Ideas, more

The LEGO Group today is back with a fresh new collection of sets for May! Headlined by a whole galaxy of just-released builds from the Star Wars theme, there’s also new LEGO sets from the 100th anniversay Disney fanfare, the latest LEGO Ideas model, Technic supercars, and much more. Head below for the full scoop on all of the new LEGO sets available for May 2023, which are now available for purchase.

The year has been jam-packed with new LEGO sets already, with much of the recent excitement being focused around reveals for the upcoming 2023 summer collection. But before we get to the next season, spring is in full swing with a new batch of LEGO sets for May. On tap this month, you’ll find the latest Star Wars builds to go alongside collectible Disney minifigures, the most recent Ideas build, and so much more.

You can check out the entire collection of new builds right here or continue reading our LEGO April 2023 buyers guide as we break down the best of what’s available for the start of the new month.

This month is all about a galaxy far, far away. May the 4th is Star Wars Day, and the LEGO Group will be rolling out its usual fanfare to celebrate all things Jedi and Sith. This time around for 2023, the new LEGO Star Wars sets for May arrive across various price points that encompass everything from the latest display-worthy and Ultimate Collectors Series kits to playscale models and all that falls in-between.

The real gem this time around is the new LEGO UCS X-Wing Starfighter. It’s the latest rendition of one of Star Wars’ most iconic starfighters, and arrives with 1,949 pieces. On top of an all-new version of Luke Skywalker rocking his Rebel Pilot regalia complete with dual-molded legs and the most accurate design to date, there’s also an R2-D2 minifigure to complete the $239.99 kit. We fully break down what to expect from the model and all of its brick-built details in our launch coverage, too.

The rest of the new LEGO Star Wars sets dropping for May 1 also include the latest additions to the Diorama Collection, as well as some builds celebrating the 60th anniversary of Return of the Jedi. Here’s all of the new creations:

UCS X-Wing Starfighter: $239.99 | 1,949 pieces

| 1,949 pieces Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor: $99.99 | 957 pieces

| 957 pieces Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama: $99.99 | 807 pieces

| 807 pieces Endor Speeder Chase Diorama: $79.99 | 608 pieces

| 608 pieces Executor Super Star Destroyer: $69.99 | 630 pieces

| 630 pieces Battle of Endor Heroes: $39.99 | 549 pieces

| 549 pieces Pirate Snub Fighter: $34.99 | 285 pieces

Alongside the new LEGO Star Wars sets, this month is also seeing the company launch its annual May the 4th promotion. Delivering a few different perks when buying any of the new kits above, or anything else in the Star Wars stable, there are some added savings and inceptives to locking in some fresh builds. The real star of the show is the mini Death Star II build, but there’s also some other freebies. We previously detailed everything to expect from the promotion, including the double VIP points on all kits from a galaxy far, far away and more.

Over on the Disney front, May is seeing a pair of new sets hit the scene. Well, one kit and a collection of minifigures. All of the excitement kicks off with the latest addition to the 100th anniversay Disney celebrate that we’ve seen from the LEGO Group throughout 2023 so far. For May, a collection of minifigures are arriving on store shelves. There’s 18 total figures, with the set of blind bag releases covering everything from classic Disney films to fan-favorite Pixar characters and more.

We got a first look at each of the characters back in March, and now they’re available for $4.99 each. All of them come bundled with fitting accessories, too.

If you’re actually looking for a new Disney LEGO set, the two brands are collaborating on a display-worthy model straight out of the undersea world. The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell hits shore from the new live action film hitting theaters and arrives as set number 43225. VIP members will be able to score this one today, ahead of its official May 4 release. Including 1,808 pieces, the build also features five exclusive new minifigures at the $159.99 price point.

For a more out-of-this-world set, the LEGO Group is taking May as a chance to launch the newest Ideas creation. Debuting its Tales from the Space Age set, this new Ideas creation won’t be officially hitting the scene until later in the month. VIP members however can score this one starting on May 5, with a $49.99 price point yielding the 688-piece build.

Depicting four different scenes from around the galaxy, each of these builds arrive as postcard-sized works of art that depict everything from a cluster of comets soaring through the sky to Martian terrain, retro rockets blasting off into space, and even the ambient atmosphere of a planet resting beneath a ring of a glowing green celestial body.

The set can be all displayed together with interlocking pins that turn the works into a single piece, but also allow you to break it up into the four individual units. They’re not entirely flat, with some 3D elements to really add some depth to each of the scenes. But that doesn’t mean you also can’t have the brick-built works of art up on display, either. We also broke down what to fully expect from the new build back when it was officially revealed last month.

Over on the Technic front, the LEGO Group is rolling the latest vehicle out of its garage. The new Technic Peugeot 9X8 hits the road with a $199.99 price tag and is new for May. Celebrating 100 years of the famous Le Mans race, the build arrives as set number 42156 and stacks up to 1,775 pieces. All of those bricks assemble a vehicle that measures over 19 inches long and 9 inches wide, giving the Peugeot 9X8 a design based around a 1:8th scale.

That packs in some authentic details like a V6 piston engine, working suspension, and a detailed exterior. Though my favorite aspect has to be the glow-in-the-dark headlights. It’s one of the more striking rides from the LEGO Technic lineup, and should stand out from the other vehicles we’ve seen as of late. Our launch coverage also explores just how this set stacks up if you’re still unconvinced.

