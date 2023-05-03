Add the Wi-Fi Wyze Lock to your front door and enjoy auto-lock/unlock at 2023 low of $100

Amazon is offering the Wyze Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $99.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a $130 normal going rate, today’s $30 discount comes in at $8 below our last mention from February and marks the best price that we’ve seen in 2023. If you’re tired of having to use keys to enter the front door every time you come home, it’s time to install a smart lock. Wyze’s lock is a great option because it doesn’t require you to change the exterior portion of your deadbolt, which means that your door’s outside aesthetic won’t change even though your lock will be smart. It connects to your Wi-Fi network through the included Wyze Lock Gateway which also allows the system to leverage both auto-lock and auto-unlock. Simply put, when you leave the house the Wyze Lock will trigger the deadbolt automatically and when returning the door will be unlocked and ready for you to walk through. There’s also a door position sensor which means that Wyze Lock knows whether the door is open or closed. If the door is open, it’ll prevent the auto-lock functionality from engaging, keeping the deadbolt retracted like it should be. Learn more in our hands-on review then head below for additional information.

If you’re looking to save some cash, consider picking up the Wyze Lock Bolt for $80 on Amazon. It comes in at $20 less than today’s lead deal and delivers many similar features. It has an included keypad, a fingerprint reader, and smartphone access. However, to keep costs low, Wyze did remove the physical key portion of the Lock Bolt and it doesn’t have remote access, as the smart functionality is only locally-accessible. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more.

Further upgrade your hands-free smart home by picking up Shark’s IQ robot vacuum with self-empty base station while it’s on sale for $300 today. Down 50% from its normal $600 going rate, this is a great way to clean your home without lifting a finger. The self-empty station means that when the robot is done cleaning it’ll prep itself for the next round automatically, making it a solid choice for those who want to interact with their home cleaning as little as possible.

Wyze Lock features:

Lock or unlock your door from anywhere using the Wyze app. Wyze Lock connects to your WiFi via the included Wyze Lock Gateway. Enable auto-lock and auto-unlock to never have to think about keys or codes again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!