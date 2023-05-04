Premium limited edition Cal Kestis Lightsaber Hilt with wooden collector’s box is a must-see

Cal Kestis has made a name for himself across the galaxies after starring as the protagonist in the Star Wars Jedi game series (deals now live on those) and now Disney has unleashed his epic new collectible lightsaber hilt. There are some more affordable lightsabers out there, like the Hasbro models features in our May the 4th roundup right here, but the new Cal Kestis collectible Lightsaber Hilt is taking things up a notch. A premium build, a nice wooden collector’s box, and a limited run you’ll need to jump on soon to score one for your collection highlight the list here, but there’s even more to it than that. Head below for a closer look.

Premium Cal Kestis collectible Lightsaber Hilt now for sale online

Made specifically for Walt Disney World and Disneyland resorts, the official Disney shop online is now offering folks a chance to own one of the 7,500 collectible Lightsaber Hilts without making the trip.

The package includes the case, adorned with the Jedi Order symbol and a Cal Kestis quote written in Aurebesh: ”Trust only in the Force,’’ as well as the hilt itself. You’ll find a color-changing feature that allows aspiring Jedi to push a switch to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate the blades (blades look to be sold separately). When holding down the buttons on the side for five seconds, “the Lightsaber blades will change in sequence to the following colors: blue, red, green, purple, yellow, white (for a total of six different color options).”

Stand against the darkness with this limited edition Cal Kestis collectible Lightsaber hilt. Just as you can choose the color of Cal’s blade in Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order, you can make that choice here. With a press of the buttons on this hilt you can change the color of the Legacy Lightsaber Blade (sold separately) to blue, green, purple, yellow, white or red. Inspired by the modified Lightsaber that Cal Kestis wields, this very special hilt features light and sound effects and comes with a numbered certificate of authenticity. It is displayed in a wooden box designed with artwork including the Jedi Order symbol and an iconic Cal Kestis quote written in Aurebesh: ”Trust only in the Force.”

Here’s a quick rundown of the features:

Limited Edition of 7,500

Includes hilt and case

Hilt includes color-changing feature

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate Lightsaber blades, sold separately

When holding down the buttons on the sides for five seconds, the Lightsaber blades will change in sequence to the following colors: blue, red, green, purple, yellow, white (for a total of six different color options)

Battery case in hilt

Hilt is presented in special wooden case featuring sliding lid and foam lined interior

Jedi Order symbol on front of case

Aurebesh text on case reads ”Trust only in the Force”

Includes certificate with individual number in the edition of 7,500

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland

As I’m sure you were imagining, a limited edition official Disney collectible Lightsaber hilt that includes a “certificate with individual number” and a nice wooden collector’s box isn’t cheap. This thing retails for $400 directly from the Disney shop and is sure to make your fellow Star Wars collectors as jealous as I’ll be if you get one. Use code SHIPMAGIC for free shipping and head over to our May the 4th hub for some more affordable lightsabers.

