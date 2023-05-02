Best LEGO Star Wars Day deals: 501st battle pack $16, UCS Millennium Falcon $103 off, more

Yesterday saw the LEGO Group launch its own Star Wars Day sale ahead of May the 4th. But for those who want to bring home cash discounts instead of extra kits or points, other retailers are dishing out some savings for the big day. Storefronts like Amazon, Walmart, and Zavvi are known for offering competitive discounts on the latest from LEGO Star Wars and beyond, and now this week we’re seeing the biggest sale from a galaxy far, far away of the year. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members and Walmart+ subscribers, or in orders over $25. Including all-new 2023 sets, last year’s summer wave, and some older kits slated for retirement, all of the best LEGO Star Wars deals are below the fold for May the 4th.

Save some cash on LEGO Star Wars at Amazon and beyond

Our favorite of all of the brick-built savings this time around puts one of the latest kits in the spotlight. The new 501st Clone Troopers Battle Pack was first released back on Jaunary 1, and now arrives on sale for the very first time, dropping down to $15.99 at Walmart and Amazon. Normally fetching $20, this is 20% off and a new all-time low.

As a follow up to the most popular LEGO Star Wars set of all-time (the original 501st Battle Pack from 2020), the new version arrives with some even more unique figures. Including a 501st Clone Specialist, 501st Officer, and a pair of matching Heavy Troopers, there are plenty of new prints to go alongside all-new elements like blue visors and a radar-like scope for the Specialist trooper. The main build of the battle pack is a fairly large piece of Republic artillery. It’s a fun looking build from the limited photos we have right now, and fits in with the assortment of included figures. We further break down what to expect in our announcement coverage, too.

LEGO Justifier falls to one of the best prices yet amongst other Star Wars deals

As the largest LEGO Star Wars set of the summer wave last year, the Justifier ship was a contentious buy for many builders. Seeing one of the more obscure ships from a galaxy far, far away get such a grand treatment in the brick-built space was already exciting enough, but the exclusive minifigures made this a must-have for many. There was just one problem, the $170 MSRP was hardly appealing for even more bigger fans of The Bad Batch, the show where the starfighter is from. Now thanks to Amazon, you can score the best price ever on Cad Bane’s bounty hunter ship. Dropping the LEGO Justifier down to $135.99, today’s offer lands with 20% in savings attached and is another one of the best LEGO Star Wars deals today. It’s only the second notable discount at Amazon so far, and enters as one of the first chances to save period. This is $4 under our previous mention from back in March and marks a new all-time low.

Packed with 1,022 pieces, the real value of the LEGO Justifier is the size of the final model. All assembled, it stands over 15 inches long and 19 inches wide and stacks up to a vehicle that doesn’t get all that much screen time in the first season out of The Bad Batch. It comes with minifigures to match that theming, with the inclusion of an exclusive Cad Bane and his droid companion Todo 360. Then there’s also Omega who makes her brick-built debut in the set, as well as Hunter and Fennec Shand to round out the set. Learn more about how the set stacks up in our launch coverage.

Alongside the set above, Amazon is also carrying the savings over to a collection of other recent 2022 sets. While these aren’t the all-new Star Wars creations that just hit the scene at the start of the year in the beginning of January, these are still some of the most recent creations from a galaxy far, far away.

LEGO’s 2022 Star Wars sets on sale

We can’t be talking about LEGO Star Wars sets without also giving some love to the theme’s largest kit yet. Not just the biggest, but also the most popular to date, the UCS Millennium Falcon has been captivating builders since it first hit the scene over five years ago. Nothing has come close to overshadowing it, and now you have a chance to save thanks to Amazon. This LEGO version of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy now selling for $747.16 shipped. Down from the usual $850 going rate, today’s offer is delivering the best price cut of the year at $103 off. It clocks in at $1 under our previous mention while also delivering the first drop we’ve seen in well over a month. While our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the finished model, we take a deeper dive down below on just how today’s savings stack up.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the iconic smuggling ship arrives as the ultimate set for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Once you’ve actually pieced together all of those bricks, it’ll measure an impressive 33 inches long in order to pack in plenty of authentic details from the franchise. Looking fantastic up on display, the UCS Millennium Falcon comes paired with a companion display plaque for some added collectibility, as well as an assortment of seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies.

That includes the likes of the Millennium Falcon’s pilot Han Solo and copilot Chewbacca, as well as Princess Leia and C-3PO from Empire Strikes Back. Then taking note from The Force Awakens, there’s also minifig versions of Rey, Finn, and more. If you didn’t already, be sure to go check out all of the gorgeous details that we cover in our hands-on review, or just head on over to Amazon and lock-in your order.

Collectible sets discounted, too:

Past LEGO Star Wars sets:

Pre-order the latest LEGO kits:

Star Wars Spider Tank: $49.99 | releases August 1

Mandalorian’s N-1 Starfighter Microfighter: $15.99 | releases August 1

Donkey Kong Tree House: $59.99 | releases August 1

