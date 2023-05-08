Smartphone Accessories: 3-in-1 7.5W iPhone Wireless Charging Station $15 (32% off), more

YOXINTA’s official Amazon storefront (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 7.5W iPhone Wireless Charging Station with Adapter for $15 with the code 70QVUXSI at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $22 from other sellers, today’s deal comes in with at least 32% in savings. While you might see a $50 listing price here, that’s an inflated rate to make today’s deal look even better. However, the sale stands on its own without the inflation thanks to being a new all-time low. This charging station is ready to power your entire Apple kit with ease. For starters, there’s a 7.5W Qi wireless charging pad for iPhone (or 10W for Android smartphones), which is at an angle so your device stays sitting there and is easy to place. Then, you’ll find a 3W charging pad for AirPods and an additional 2.5W built-in Apple Watch puck, all powered off the same included wall adapter. This makes today’s deal a solid choice for travel as you only need one wall plug to power your whole mobile kit and also helps tidy up stray cables at your desk or nightstand too.
Just place your multiple devices on the charger station, enjoy fast wireless charging. After many extreme tests and feedback from fans, we use high-power charging chips and world-class electronic components to ensure the quality of the phone charging station,and an 18W equipped adapter, it takes about 2-3 hours to give your cell phone, watch, and earbuds a full charge. The charging station for iphone is foldable, light and portable, and can be put in a bag or suitcase. This wireless charging pad is not only suitable for your home, office, if you are traveling or on a business trip, bring this 3in1 charger, which can charge multiple devices at once. Also, Versatile as a cell phone stand with angle adjustment. it’s as a charging pad, just leave the phone flat to keep it charging.
