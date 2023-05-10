Smartphone Accessories: AINOPE 54W USB-C/A Car Charger $8 (Reg. $15), more

AINOPE’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 54W USB-C/A Car Charger for $7.89 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 34O3GLPF at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its typical rate of $15 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 47% off and delivers the best price we’ve seen for a 54W charger in months. For further comparison, our last mention of a similar setup included a bundled cable for $10 back in April. This charger is perfect for powering up on-the-go. With a 36W USB-C port and 18W USB-A, you’ll be able to easily charge most mobile devices in the car. The USB-C port is enough to deliver fast charging to both your iPhone or iPad, as well as power the MacBook Air all without any other adapters required. The USB-A port would be great to plug a wireless charging phone mount for your car into so you can power up without having to use a separate cable with your phone.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

AINOPE 54W fast USB C car charger supporting PD 36W(Max) and QC 18W(Max) high output, can fast charge all prevailing phones at the same time. The PD port, 8X faster than 2.4A charger, can fast charge Macbook Air, iPad Pro 11 12.9 inch, Samsung Galaxy S23 S22 S21 Note 20 Ultra Z Flip 3 Fold 4, iPhone 14 Pro max 13 12 11 X XS XR 8 Plus SE, Pixel 3 3a XL, etc.; Quick Charge 3.0 port, charges devices from 0% to 80% within 35 minutes. This car charger has been recognized by official USB-IF and Qualcomm and passes 15 multi-layer tests, so charging efficiency has increased by 80% and charging stability rate increased by 93% and the using durability increased by 200% so you can charge faster and safer. Promise you, offering whole Life Charging.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!