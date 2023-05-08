Stay powered up all day with OtterBox MagSafe iPhone power banks from $25 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering the all-white OtterBox 3K Wireless Power Bank for MagSafe at $27.99 $24.99 shipped. Regularly $50 directly from OtterBox where it is on sale for $45, this is 44% off the going rate and the best price we can find. We have seen it drop in lower in limited holiday sales last year, but this deal comes within a few bucks of the Amazon 2023 low. The same goes for the more powerful 5K model that is now selling for $38.99 in both colors at Amazon and regularly fetches as much as $70. We did see an updated model launch recently but it appears to have a nearly indistinguishable feature set and is currently selling for well more than today’s deals. You’re looking at a 3,000mAh or 5,000mAh power bank here ready to snap on to the back of your MagSafe-ready iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series handset to expand your mobile battery life considerably. You’ll find the same 7.5W charging available on most options in the product category as well as OtterBox’s limited lifetime warranty, but only the 5K model supports magnetic passthrough charging. Hit up our hands-on review of that one for a closer look and head below for more.

A quick browse through Amazon’s magnetic power bank options will show how competitive today’s deals really are. But with the 30% on-page coupon available on the Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K, you can now land one at just over $22 Prime shipped on Amazon. Get a closer look at the specs and the launch discount in our coverage from yesterday morning right here.

We are also tracking a solid deal on mophie’s regularly $70 magnetic 10,000mAh power bank stand for Android/iPhone at $46. And then dive into our hands-on review of Belkin’s refreshed MagSafe Power Bank as well as this deal on the brand’s kickstand-equipped 15W MagSafe charger. The rest of your discounted smartphone accessories needs will be fulfilled with a quick browse through our curated hub right here.

OtterBox 3K Wireless MagSafe Power Bank features:

Seamless interaction with iPhones with MagSafe , strong magnetic alignment and attachment.

Slim, sleek design for 7.5W wireless charging output anywhere, portable, magnetic 3k mAh battery extends the life of your phone.

LED power indicators display charge status and battery life, dual direction USB-C port enables use as a standalone power bank.

Durable design engineered with trusted drop protection.

