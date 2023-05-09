Spigen’s stealthy black MagSafe iPhone stands are now starting from $17 (Reg. $28+)

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap MagSafe Stand for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $28, this one dropped to $22 back in March and now once again for the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new Amazon all-time low on what is, for me, one of the nicer basic magnetic stands for iPhone 12, 13, and 14 devices. You’ll need to supply your own cable for charging on this model, but you will find the wireless Spigen OneTap MagSafe stand still down at its $27.99 shipped Amazon low as well – another minimalist, stealthy black option that won’t break the bank and regularly fetches up to $38. They present a more sleek and basic setup than those popular 2- and 3-in-1 models we feature regularly for folks looking for a more streamlined charging stand. Both models are made from aluminum with an adjustable tilting landing pad for your Apple handset. More details below. 

Pricing doesn’t get much lower than the models above when it comes to basic magnetic stands from a trustworthy brand, but if you don’t need the magnetic action this metal and adjustable OMOTON C2 stand might do the trick at under $10

However, if you’re looking for a more high-tech and capable option, you’ll want to browse through some of the other notable MagSafe charging stand deals we are tracking below:

  • Satechi’s new Duo Wireless battery stand at $81
  • Journey Rapid TRIO 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station at $112
  • Belkin’s latest 3-in-1 MagSafe stand hits $127.50
  • HYPER 4-in-1 MagSafe charging stand hits 2023 low at $90
  • Belkin’s original 15W 13-in-1 MagSafe charging stand now $118

Spigen OneTap Magnetic Charging Stand features:

  • OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology (Trademark)
  • A stable aluminum Charging Magsafe Stand with NanoTac Technology
  • OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 models (iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max)
  • Charge with maximum 360° rotation giving you the comfort you need

