Save up to $90 on Bellroy’s adventure-ready MacBook backpacks and bags from $69

Bellroy is now offering some solid price drops on a range of MacBook-ready backpacks, adventure-equipped belt bags, and more with up to $90 in savings via its official site and on Amazon. The brand is one that has been featured around here for a while now with its growing lineup of tech carriers, accessory organizers, iPhone cases, and more – be sure to check out our hands-on review of the iPhone 14 case collection as well as its antimicrobial Tech Kit gear organizer, and today we are seeing some solid price drops on various pieces to ready you for wherever your adventures might take you this spring and summer. Pricing starts from $69 on the pouch slings and goes right up to $359 for its higher-end backpacks, alongside plenty of options in between. Shipping is free on the Bellroy site and at Amazon for Prime members or in orders over $25. While its brand new “bullet train” office and street-ready MacBook Via carrier isn’t seeing any price drops, you will find a number of options marked down after the fold.

Bellroy adventure and MacBook bag deals:

Bellroy Apex Backpack features:

An intentionally uncluttered design allows Apex to blend and adapt to multiple tasks and environments.

Access to your daily essentials without much unzipping, unclipping or unpacking is our number one design rule.

Stretch pockets keep valuables out of the crush zone – but snap flat when not in use. Because you control this bag. Not the other way around.

Magnet buttons and dual-access zips provide exceptional access and lay-flat packability.

We position our pockets in a ‘toolbelt’ around the sides of the bag, to leave plenty of space in the center for everything else to fall where it falls.

