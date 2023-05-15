Smartphone Accessories: JOYROOM 67W GaN 4-port USB-C/A Charger $20 (60% off), more

Sanosan Tech US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 67W GaN Quad-port USB-C/A Charger for $19.95 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code KWN7PNRR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $50 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at a whopping 60% off, delivering $30 in savings and also marking a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to power your entire on-the-go setup, you’ll find that there are two USB-C and two USB-A outputs here. When a single USB-C port is in use, it’ll deliver 67W of power which is enough to juice up a 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or other similar machines. Whenever both ports are occupied, one will get 45W while the other gets 20%. Should you have both USB-C and one USB-C populated, then charging will be split 35/20W on the USB-C and 12W over USB-A. However, if you have all four ports plugged in, then you’ll get 35W/20W over USB-C and 12W out of each USB-A port. Plus, the wall plug folds into the charger to make it even more compact and easier to travel with, making this the ideal road trip charger.

PD3.0 67W fast charging. USB C1/C2 single port output up to 67W provides 67% power to your MacBook Pro 13″ in just 1 H. USB A1/A2 single port output up to 22.5W provides fast charging for 90% of Android devices. PPS certified supports super fast charging for Samsung devices, saving your dying battery in less than 1 min. (requires fast charging cable support). 4-in-1 multifunction charger. This wall charger has four ports and supports PD3.0 and QC3.0 fast charging protocols. Your laptop, tablet, phone and watch can be charged simultaneously. Just this one plug solves 90% of your charging worries. Upgraded GaN technology combined with fast charging. Saving 30%-40% of the earth’s energy. Intelligent allocation of charging Watts, effectively reducing heat and energy consumption. Not only fast charging, but also effective protection of device battery health. “

