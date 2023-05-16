Today’s Android game and app deals: Dead Cells, Almost Gone, Streets of Rage 4, more

We have now gathered today’s best Android game and app deals into this afternoon’s roundup, all of which you’ll find down below. Just be sure you also scope out the deals we are tracking on Samsung’s 512GB PRO Plus 160MB/s microSD as well as Google’s Pixel 6a at $100 off. As for the apps, highlights titles include the fantastic Dead Cells, DISTRAINT 2, Football Manager 2023 Mobile, The Almost Gone, Streets of Rage 4, Deep Space: First Contact, and more. Head below for a complete looks at today’s best Android game and app deals.
Best Android apps and games on sale
- Prepositions Grammar Test PRO FREE (Reg. $2)
- Crystalline FREE (Reg. $10)
- Ethereal Enigma FREE (Reg. $10)
- Dead Cells $5 (Reg. $9)
- The Almost Gone $3 (Reg. $4)
- DISTRAINT: Deluxe Edition $1 (Reg. $5)
- DISTRAINT 2 $1 (Reg. $7)
- Streets of Rage 4 $6 (Reg. $9)
- Deep Space: First Contact $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- Football Manager 2023 Mobile $6 (Reg. $10)
- Heal: Pocket Edition $1 (Reg. $5.50)
- Equalizer FX Pro $0.50 (Reg. $2)
- IMAGEine Premium $1 (Reg. $2)
More Android app deals still live:
- ACE Academy FREE (Reg. $10)
- Kaori After Story FREE (Reg. $5)
- Memorize: Learn Italian Words FREE (Reg. $5)
- Speedometer GPS Pro FREE (Reg. $1)
- Home Workouts No Equipment Pro FREE (Reg. $1.50)
- Door Kickers $2 (Reg. $4)
- Door Kickers: Action Squad $2 (Reg. $3)
- FAR: Lone Sails $2 (Reg. $6)
- The Ramen Sensei $3 (Reg. $6)
- Ninja Village $3 (Reg. $6)
- Mortal Crusade $1 (Reg. $2)
- Pocket Rogues: Ultimate $2 (Reg. $4)
- Codex of Victory – sci-fi game $1.50 (Reg. $4)
- cress pro $0.50 (Reg. $2.50)
- Mental Hospital V – 3D Creepy $0.50 (Reg. $1.50)
- Accurate Weather App PRO $0.50 (Reg. $5)
- Forager $5 (Reg. $8)
- Crying Suns $6 (Reg. $9)
- Float It; Multitasking Master $1 (Reg. $2)
More on Dead Cells
Play as a failed alchemic experiment and explore the sprawling, ever-changing castle to find out what happened on this gloomy island…! Roguevania: The progressive exploration of an interconnected world, with the replayability of a rogue-lite and the adrenaline pumping threat of permadeath…Frantic and Dynamic 2D Action: Learn your enemies’ patterns to stay alive, or prepare to be sent back to your cell before you can say “baguette”
