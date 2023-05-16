Finally ditch your old wallet and pick up Fossil’s thin front-pocket model with money clip at $12

Amazon is now offering the Fossil Men’s Neel Leather Magnetic Wallet with Money Clip for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $24 for this wallet, today’s deal comes in at 50% off and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re still using a large rear-pocket wallet, it’s time to move into the 21st century. Years ago I stopped using a rear pocket wallet and moved to a smaller one in my front pocket and have never gone back. It’s more convenient, doesn’t hurt when you sit down on it, and is even more secure overall. This front pocket slim wallet features room for two credit cards, has an interior pocket for another few cards or coins, and also has a money clip for cash. All of that fits in the slim design which is sure to make your EDC lighter and easier to carry. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the Fossil namesake from today’s lead deal, or getting something that might not be quite as sleek, then we recommend checking out this front pocket leather wallet that can be picked up at Amazon for $10. Sure, it’s not from a name brand, but it does save a few bucks and still help relocate your wallet from your back pocket to the front.

Further upgrade your wardrobe by checking out our fashion guide that we constantly keep updated with the best deals from around the web. There, you’ll find deals on Under Armour, Carhartt, Vineyard Vines, Nike, and many other must-have brands. Also, if you haven’t added a flashlight to your EDC yet, then be sure to check out Olight’s latest sale after picking up a new wallet to get your carry ready for spring and summer trips.

Fossil Men’s Neel Leather Magnetic Wallet with Money Clip features:

Fossil has always been inspired by American creativity and ingenuity. Since 1984, we’ve strived to bring new life into the industry by making quality, fashionable watches and accessories that were both fun and accessible.

The ultra-sleek Neel card case in leather holds it all in a minimalist size Our high-quality leather is well-known for its softness and ability to look good over time

Exterior Details: 100% Genuine Leather; 1 magnetic money clip, 2 credit card slots, imported.

