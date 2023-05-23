9to5Toys Daily: May 23, 2023 – Official Apple Watch bands $52, 15W MagSafe stand, more

Rikka Altland -
9to5Toys Daily

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they are available.

https://9to5toys.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/5/2023/05/9to5Toys-Daily-52323-11.10-AM.mp3

Host

Rikka Altland 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

9to5Toys Daily

New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes…

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

You can now enjoy PlayStation games on Android with thi...
Plex Pass powers your home media server and helps ditch...
Dick’s Sporting Goods Memorial Day Sale is live! ...
Buy a $100 Apple gift card and score a FREE $10 Best Bu...
Dreo’s new ultra-intelligent ChefMaker Combi Frye...
Snap ESR’s vegan leather finger loop HaloLock wal...
UGREEN’s 200W Nexode charging station packs 6 USB...
Smartphone Accessories: LED Desk Lamp with 10W/7.5W Wir...
Load more...
Show More Comments