Smartphone Accessories: Oraimo 30W USB-C Charger $7 (Save 42%), more from $3

Oraimo-US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 30W USB-C Charger for $6.99 with the code QMMBODD8 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically going for $12 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 42% off to mark the best price we’ve seen for a 30W USB-C charger. While Oraimo might not be the most well-known brand out there, at just $7, it undercuts our previous mentions for the year from companies like Anker, Case Mate, VOLTME, RAVPower, and others, with the closest value coming from a 2-pack of VOLTME chargers for $16 ($8 each) back in February. Ready to deliver 30W of power to connected devices, you’ll find that this charger can power the M2 MacBook Air, iPad Pro, or your iPhone with ease. Having more than 20W of power also means that it can run MagSafe chargers at the full 15W to supported iPhones. So, if you need a spare charger to bring on vacation this spring or summer, then this is a solid choice without breaking the budget.

30W Fast Charging. Oraimo type c charger fast charging to power up iPhone 14 Pro, efficiently from 0 to 50% battery in 30 minutes. Get 30W PD 3.0 fast charging for iPad Pro or MacBook Air (13.3” and smaller MacBook Air models). Saving you plenty of time. Advanced Charging Technology. Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. (Warm tip: Use code NPH9OY3C you can get two free USB-C charging cable）

Portable Travel Essential. With a compact size, oraimo Fast Charger is ready for traveling with you.

