JBL Vibe Buds pack 32 hours of battery life and water/dust resistance at $40 (First discount)

Amazon is offering the JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for $39.95 shipped in both colors. Down from a normal price of $50, which these earbuds have held since launch back in February, today’s deal marks the first chance to save. Not only that, but it’s a full 20% off, dropping $10 from the list price and making them more affordable as we head toward summer. These headphones would be perfect for your summer workouts or bike rides thanks to the splash- and dust-resistant build. The Vibe Buds have JBL’s Deep Bass Sound as well as 8mm drivers which helps to add extra bass and clarity to make these earbuds better for music with deeper soundtracks. JBL also claims that the Vibe Buds are “so comfortable you may forget you’re wearing them,” which make these ideal for listening to tunes all day at work. Plus, the buds themselves have eight hours of battery life and another 24 hours from the case which means you can work for nearly a week before having to plug them back in. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t mind losing some battery life and taking a step down in other features, like not having JBL’s Deep Bass Sound, then the Skullcandy Sesh Evo could be a better true wireless earbud option for you. Coming in at $23 on Amazon, it’s more affordable at $17 less than today’s lead deal and still delivers 24 hours of listening before it’s time to plug back in, making these a solid option for those on a tighter budget.

JBL Vibe Buds True Wireless Earbuds features:

Get the most from your mixes with high-quality audio from secure, reliable earbuds with 8mm drivers featuring JBL Deep Bass Sound. Bring your sound everywhere. With bass you can feel, up to 32 total hours of battery life, and a secure, comfortable bud design, the splash and dust resistant JBL Vibe Buds are designed for your daily entertainment.

