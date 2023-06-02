Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man, MLB The Show 23, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, Forbidden West, much more

The annual summer PlayStation sale, Days of Play, is now in full swing. We are now tracking some of the best deals of the year on almost all of the major first-party PlayStation games and then some with titles starting from $10, DLC packs from $2, and much more. The deals are spread across various retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and directly from PlayStation with price drops on Spider-Man, God of War Ragnarök, Uncharted, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, MLB The Show 23, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. If there are any major PlayStation games you’re still looking to add to your library for the summer, this is the time to strike, and you’ll even find a host of digital deals including third-party developers waiting on PSN as well. Head below for some top picks and the rest of today’s best console game deals. 

Days of Play PlayStation game deals

