Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man, MLB The Show 23, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, Forbidden West, much more

The annual summer PlayStation sale, Days of Play, is now in full swing. We are now tracking some of the best deals of the year on almost all of the major first-party PlayStation games and then some with titles starting from $10, DLC packs from $2, and much more. The deals are spread across various retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and directly from PlayStation with price drops on Spider-Man, God of War Ragnarök, Uncharted, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, MLB The Show 23, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. If there are any major PlayStation games you’re still looking to add to your library for the summer, this is the time to strike, and you’ll even find a host of digital deals including third-party developers waiting on PSN as well. Head below for some top picks and the rest of today’s best console game deals.

Days of Play PlayStation game deals

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

PlayStation and Xbox:

*** Sony’s massive Days of Play sale: PS5 gear, games, and more

*** Everything you need to know about the MGS Snake Eater remake

***Seagate Xbox Series X|S 1TB and 2TB Expansion cards now $80 off

PowerA’s new FUSION Pro 3 wired Xbox controller is ultra-customizable

Microsoft expands Xbox Design Lab Elite Series 2 options with black-out buttons, new colors, more

Celebrate the Super Mario Bros. Movie launch with Uniqlo’s official t-shirt line from $15

Cities: Skylines 2 likely won’t get multiplayer, but at least Chirper is returning

New Xbox wireless controller with topographic detailing and battery debuts for Earth Day

ASUS officially unveils faster, quieter, and lighter handheld gaming PC to take on Steam Deck

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!