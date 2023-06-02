Today’s best game deals: Spider-Man, MLB The Show 23, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, Forbidden West, much more

The annual summer PlayStation sale, Days of Play, is now in full swing. We are now tracking some of the best deals of the year on almost all of the major first-party PlayStation games and then some with titles starting from $10, DLC packs from $2, and much more. The deals are spread across various retailers including Amazon, Walmart, and directly from PlayStation with price drops on Spider-Man, God of War Ragnarök, Uncharted, Gran Turismo 7, Demon’s Souls, MLB The Show 23, Ghost of Tsushima, Horizon Forbidden West, and more. If there are any major PlayStation games you’re still looking to add to your library for the summer, this is the time to strike, and you’ll even find a host of digital deals including third-party developers waiting on PSN as well. Head below for some top picks and the rest of today’s best console game deals.
Days of Play PlayStation game deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20)
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses $51 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $30)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $18 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $46 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- XCOM 2 Collection eShop $7 (Reg. $50)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $53 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising from $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed $20 (Reg. $40)
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Immortals of Aveum pre-order $70
- God of War Ragnarök $29.50 (Reg. $70)
- Octopath Traveler II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metro Saga Bundle PSN $9 (Reg. $60)
- GRIS PSN $4 (Reg. $17)
- Xbox Assassins Creed Publisher Sale up to 80% off
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy Origin $20 (Reg. $40)
- Dead Space 2 Xbox $4 (Reg. $20)
- Tetris Effect: Connected $25 (Reg. $40)
- No More Heroes 3$20 (Reg. $40)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II $45.50 (Reg. $70)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 $16 (Reg. $40)
- Diablo Prime Evil Collection $20 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 Xbox $14 (Reg. up to $70)
- Rare Replay w/ GoldenEye 007 $7.50 (Reg. $30)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
