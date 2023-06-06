Today’s best game deals: Xbox summer sale – Dead Island 2, much more up to 80% off

The Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale is now in full swing. Microsoft’s annual summer sale is always a big one and this year is no exception. We are talking hundreds of titles at up to 80% off starting from around $6 or less. Ranging from new releases to back catalogue titles to fill up your library and even some of the first deals on titles like Hi-Fi RUSH and Dead Island 2. You’ll find more details on the Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale in our main roundup right here, including both digital game deals as well as a host of hardware accessories and the like alongside some highlights from the sale waiting down below.
Deals Unlocked Xbox Summer sale
- Dead Island 2 $56 (Reg. $70)
- Hi-Fi RUSH $24 (Reg. $30)
- MLB The Show 23 $49 (Reg. $70)
- EA SPORTS PGA TOUR $42 (Reg. $70)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo $24 (Reg. $60)
- NBA 2K23 $7 (Reg. $70)
- DEATHLOOP $20 (Reg. $60)
- Ghostrunner: Complete $30 (Reg. $40)
- Forza franchise sale from $10
- DOOM franchise sale from $1.50
- Mega Man franchise sale from $6
- Resident Evil franchise sale from $5
- And many more…
Days of Play PlayStation game deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate $40 (Reg. $70)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales $20 (Reg. $50)
- God of War Ragnarök PS4 $40 (Reg. $60)
- God of War Ragnarök PS5 $50 (Reg. $70)
- The Last of Us Part I $50 (Reg. $70)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $19 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut $20 (Reg. $50)
- Gran Turismo 7 $40 (Reg. $70)
- Returnal $30 (Reg. $70)
- The Nioh Collection $30 (Reg. $70)
- Demon’s Souls $30 (Reg. $70)
- MLB The Show 23 from $30 (Reg. $70)
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut $30 (Reg. $70)
- Horizon Forbidden West $30 (Reg. $60)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart $30 (Reg. $70)
- Gran Turismo Sport $10 (Reg. $20)
- Forspoken $35 (Reg. $70)
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure $19 (Reg. $60)
- And even more Days of Play deals at Amazon…
- And even more Days of Play deals at Best Buy…
- And even more Days of Play deals at Walmart…
- And even more Days of Play deals at PlayStation…
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Halo Infinite $15 (Reg. $60)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Nintendo eShop LEGO game sale from $10
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $9 (Reg. $60)
- My Time at Portia Deluxe Edition eShop $6.50 (Reg. $32)
- Crisis Core – Final Fantasy VII – Reunion eShop $35 (Reg. $50)
- Chrono Cross: Raduical Dreamers eShop $14 (Reg. $20)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga eShop $24 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get it Together! $45 (Reg. $50)
- Retro Arcade Archives eShop sale from $2
- PAC-MAN, MAPPY, XEVIOUS, NEOGEO games, more
- Just Dance 2023 $20 (Reg. $25+)
- Octopath Traveler II $45 (Reg. $60)
- Moonlighter: Complete eShop $4 (Reg. $29)
- FAR: Changing Tides eShop $7 (Reg. $20)
- For The King eShop $7.50 (Reg. $25)
- LEGO Bricktales eShop $21 (Reg. $30)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mario Tennis Aces $43 (Reg. $60)
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion $40 (Reg. $50)
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe $51 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
