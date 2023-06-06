Today’s best game deals: Xbox summer sale – Dead Island 2, much more up to 80% off

Dead Island 2

The Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale is now in full swing. Microsoft’s annual summer sale is always a big one and this year is no exception. We are talking hundreds of titles at up to 80% off starting from around $6 or less. Ranging from new releases to back catalogue titles to fill up your library and even some of the first deals on titles like Hi-Fi RUSH and Dead Island 2. You’ll find more details on the Deals Unlocked Xbox summer game sale in our main roundup right here, including both digital game deals as well as a host of hardware accessories and the like alongside some highlights from the sale waiting down below. 

