Today’s Android game and app deals: Crashlands, Levelhead, Business Scanner, more

Your mid-week collection of the best Android game and app deals are now ready and waiting courtesy of Google Play down below the fold. Just be sure to scope out some of today’s best Android-focused hardware offers including all-time lows on Samsung’s Galaxy S23+/Ultra, the best price yet on the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip, and this deal on iOttie’s nightstand-friendly iON Wireless Duo 15W charger. On the app side of things, highlights include titles like Everybody’s RPG, Triple A HD, Levelhead, Crashlands, Business Card Scanner Pro, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Become Flux Dabes, a galactic trucker whose latest shipment gets derailed by a chin-strapped alien menace named Hewgodooko, leaving you stranded on an alien planet. As you hustle to retrieve your packages you’ll become enmeshed in a nefarious plot of world domination, which will require all of your wits and both of your glutes to overcome. Learn recipes from the local sentient life, make new friends, uncover ancient secrets and deadly bosses, tame everything and build yourself a home-away-from-home as you learn to thrive on planet Woanope.

