Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall MagSafe iPhone 14 Pro Case $9 (64% off), more

LamicallDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its MagSafe Case for iPhone 14 Pro at $8.99 with the code LAMICALLCP04 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally going for $25 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at 64% off and delivers the best price that we’ve seen since April when it fell to $8. In all, this marks the second-best price that we’ve seen for this case. Designed to be compatible with Apple’s MagSafe tech, you’ll find that this case allows you to still leverage the magnetic chargers and batteries. On top of that, you’ll be able to leave your phone in its case and snap it to a MagSafe car mount when hitting the road, too. This case also provides ample protection if you drop your iPhone 14 Pro, with Lamicall rating it for up to 10-foot impacts. So, if you’re looking for a way to keep your iPhone safe while still being able to use MagSafe accessories, this is an affordable and easy way to do just that.
With military-grade impact resistance and up to 10 feet drop protection, our iPhone 14 Pro Magnetic MagSafe Case provides exceptional protection against accidental drops. Keep your device safe, no matter where life takes you. Our iPhone 14 Pro Magnetic MagSafe Case features 38 super-strong N52 magnets, enabling efficient wireless charging and compatibility with all MagSafe accessories. Its powerful magnetic properties provide exceptional stability, ensuring your device remains firmly in place. Our MagSafe Case is exclusively designed for the iPhone 14 Pro, ensuring a perfect fit and maximum protection. The elegant translucent design allows you to enjoy reliable protection that lasts, without worrying about yellowing, deformation, or damage.
