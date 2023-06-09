Logitech’s Lift vertical mouse for Mac falls lower than ever before at $60 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Lift for Mac Wireless Vertical Mouse for $59.99 shipped. As one of the first price cuts from its usual $70 going rate, this lands at a new all-time low with $10 in savings attached. It’s $2 under our previous mention from the beginning go the year and only the third chance to save at Amazon. Providing a more affordable take on Logitech’s popular ergonomic mouse compared to its MX counterpart, the Logitech Lift arrives with much of the same comfort and Mac-friendly focus. Back when I reviewed the mouse, I found that it made all of the right compromises to land at that retail price, making the upright design, Bluetooth and Logitech Bolt wireless connectivity, and 4,000 DPI sensor all the more notable. The experience is further explored in our Tested with 9to5Toys review, too.

If you’re in the market for a more capable ergonomic upgrade to your workstation, Logitech’s popular MX Vertical Mouse for Mac is also on sale. Landing as not just the best price of the year like the Lift Mouse above, but the best price to date, the usual $100 going rate has now melted down to $71 at Amazon with its unique comfort-focused design in tow.

As far as the latest from Logitech goes, the brand just launched a pair of new peripherials into its S series. The new MX Anywhere 3S mouse is joined by the new MX Keys S, both of which take on a more silent approach than the previous versions with Quiet Click technology onboard. We detail what’s new this time around over in our launch coverage. And if you don’t need those slight updates, the best price of the year is now live on the original Logitech MX Keys Advanced Keyboard at $100.

Logitech Lift Vertical Mouse features:

Lift for Mac is an ergonomic wireless vertical mouse crafted for all-day comfort – a great fit for small to medium hands. Compatible with Apple MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac & iPad models via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Lift for Mac ergonomic wireless mouse’s 57-degree angle relieves pressure on your wrist and places your arm and upper body in a more relaxed posture. Relax into focus with Lift upright mouse’s whisper-quiet clicks and silent magnetic SmartWheel for smooth, seamless scrolling – plus save time with 4 customizable buttons

