OtterBox’s regularly $40 black MagSafe wallet is now going for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from OtterBox, today’s deal is up to 57% off and the lowest price we can find. While it has recently been selling in the $23 range on Amazon, today’s deal comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked there anyway. Compatible with all MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices, it is made of an animal-friendly leather-like material with built-in magnets and a protective shield to safeguard your cards “from magnetic damage.” The thin solution can easily store a pair of your most important cards (although you can potentially stick another one in there if needed) and includes a small finger cut out to make getting them out a little bit easier. Head below for more details.
At $17, you’re scoring a solid deal on a MagSafe wallet from one of the better third-party Apple gear accessory makers out there. The Spigen Valentinus model, for example, is selling for $22 at Amazon right now. You might find some other lesser known options from brands on Amazon, but it’s hard to recommend those over an OtterBox for just a few bucks in savings, if that.
If you prefer a higher-end option, Journey just debuted its first offering in the magnetic wallet category with the new EZMO model. Delivering a “durable and eco-conscious” sustainable vegan leather solution, it is now available with a solid 20% launch discount as well. On the more high-tech side of things, the latest from ESR combines a MagSafe wallet with a kickstand and a built-in power bank you can score on sale for $50. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more details in our hands-on review.
OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:
- Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, shield protects credit cards from magnetic damage
- Soft touch, durable synthetic leather
- Detachable wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone
- Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)
- Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment – For best experience and protection, attach to an OtterBox for MagSafe case
