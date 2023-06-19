OtterBox’s regularly $40 black MagSafe wallet is now going for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
Reg. $23+ $17

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from OtterBox, today’s deal is up to 57% off and the lowest price we can find. While it has recently been selling in the $23 range on Amazon, today’s deal comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked there anyway. Compatible with all MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices, it is made of an animal-friendly leather-like material with built-in magnets and a protective shield to safeguard your cards “from magnetic damage.” The thin solution can easily store a pair of your most important cards (although you can potentially stick another one in there if needed) and includes a small finger cut out to make getting them out a little bit easier. Head below for more details. 

At $17, you’re scoring a solid deal on a MagSafe wallet from one of the better third-party Apple gear accessory makers out there. The Spigen Valentinus model, for example, is selling for $22 at Amazon right now. You might find some other lesser known options from brands on Amazon, but it’s hard to recommend those over an OtterBox for just a few bucks in savings, if that. 

If you prefer a higher-end option, Journey just debuted its first offering in the magnetic wallet category with the new EZMO model. Delivering a “durable and eco-conscious” sustainable vegan leather solution, it is now available with a solid 20% launch discount as well. On the more high-tech side of things, the latest from ESR combines a MagSafe wallet with a kickstand and a built-in power bank you can score on sale for $50. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more details in our hands-on review

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:

  • Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, shield protects credit cards from magnetic damage
  • Soft touch, durable synthetic leather
  • Detachable wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone
  • Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)
  • Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment – For best experience and protection, attach to an OtterBox for MagSafe case

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
OtterBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Skytech’s Ryzen 5/RTX 3060 gaming desktop upgrade...
UGREEN’s 100W PD Steam Deck Dock with 4K HDMI out...
Z GRILLS’ 553-square inch pellet grill/smoker upg...
Review: Logitech’s beloved Mac keyboard gets even bet...
Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike hits th...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Prune, Packag...
Samsung’s flagship 7,450MB/s 1TB 990 PRO heatsink...
Get lifetime access to the Resoume AI assistant resumé...
Load more...
Show More Comments