OtterBox’s regularly $40 black MagSafe wallet is now going for $17 Prime shipped at Amazon

Amazon is now offering the OtterBox MagSafe Wallet for $16.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $40 directly from OtterBox, today’s deal is up to 57% off and the lowest price we can find. While it has recently been selling in the $23 range on Amazon, today’s deal comes within cents of the lowest price we have tracked there anyway. Compatible with all MagSafe-equipped iPhone 12, 13, and 14 series devices, it is made of an animal-friendly leather-like material with built-in magnets and a protective shield to safeguard your cards “from magnetic damage.” The thin solution can easily store a pair of your most important cards (although you can potentially stick another one in there if needed) and includes a small finger cut out to make getting them out a little bit easier. Head below for more details.

At $17, you’re scoring a solid deal on a MagSafe wallet from one of the better third-party Apple gear accessory makers out there. The Spigen Valentinus model, for example, is selling for $22 at Amazon right now. You might find some other lesser known options from brands on Amazon, but it’s hard to recommend those over an OtterBox for just a few bucks in savings, if that.

If you prefer a higher-end option, Journey just debuted its first offering in the magnetic wallet category with the new EZMO model. Delivering a “durable and eco-conscious” sustainable vegan leather solution, it is now available with a solid 20% launch discount as well. On the more high-tech side of things, the latest from ESR combines a MagSafe wallet with a kickstand and a built-in power bank you can score on sale for $50. Get a closer look at the deal right here and even more details in our hands-on review.

OtterBox MagSafe Wallet features:

Easy access to dedicated card and cash slots, shield protects credit cards from magnetic damage

Soft touch, durable synthetic leather

Detachable wallet clicks your valuables onto your phone

Includes OtterBox limited lifetime warranty (see website for details)

Designed for seamless interaction with MagSafe technology, with strong magnetic alignment and attachment – For best experience and protection, attach to an OtterBox for MagSafe case

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!