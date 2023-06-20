Kensington’s new award-winning silent mechanical keyboard available now

Today, Kensington is announcing the availability of its new quiet mechanical keyboard known as the MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard. It seems as though a bit of trend is emerging as accessory manufacturers attempt to silence our beloved clickity-clack mechanicals, not unlike the new MX Keys S from Logitech we just reviewed, and Kensington is next out of the gate. Whether you’re trying not to disturb your co-worker, partner, a sleeping baby, or are just sick of the clicking, the new MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard is looking to save the day. Head below for a closer look and more details at the now available new Kensington quiet mechanical keyboard.

New quiet mechanical keyboard from Kensington

The new MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard attempts to retain that deep throw typing experience while putting a damper on the noise they can tend to make when you’re digging into emails and other typing based tasks around the house and office. Coming in a “15db quieter than traditional mechanical office keyboards,” the new QuietType Pro will “greatly reduce keystroke noise to minimize distractions during online meetings and in the surrounding workspace.”

More specifically, it is engineered with Kailh Midnight Pro Silent Tactile Switches and sound dampening pads as well as n-key roll over (NKRO) – this essentially allows you to press several keys at once and have the system register each of them individually.

The recipient of the 2023 Red Dot Design Award, the new quiet mechanical keyboard also features a full-size ergonomic extruded aluminum frame, diamond edge bezel, and a high polish for a “high-end professional look” joined by IPX4 water resistance in case of accidental coffee spillage. Designed to meet MIL-STD-810H Method 504.3 Contamination by Fluids, you can also just wipe the whole keyboard down when needed “with common household disinfectants” without worrying about breaking or impacting performance.

From there, you’ll find dual-position feet and a gel wrist rest for stability and all-day comfort alongside high-quality laser-etched ABS keycaps, compatibility with Mac and Windows out of the box, multiple active device connections (three via Bluetooth, one using the included 2.4GHz USB receiver) as well as built-in meeting controls:

Compatible with popular video conferencing applications including Microsoft Teams and Zoom, the keyboard features dedicated meeting keys that enable users to automatically bring virtual meeting software to the foreground and instantly toggle between talk/mute and video on/off. Four reprogrammable hot keys offer quick access to additional shortcuts for Windows and macOS, and optional Kensington Konnect software enables users to program additional keys, create macros, adjust key mappings, manage profiles, and more – further enhancing productivity and ease of use.

The new MK7500F QuietType Pro Silent Mechanical Keyboard is now available for purchase at $199.99 shipped.

