The official PEXXUS Amazon storefront (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 7.5W iPhone/AirPods/Apple Watch Charging Station for $12.24 once you clip the on-page coupon and using the code O9SV8UQY at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from its normal going rate of $35 directly from the PEXXUS Amazon store, and $25 through Woot’s Amazon storefront, today’s deal saves at least 50% and also delivers a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re looking for a way to clean up your desk or bedside table, then overhauling your charging setup can do just that. Taking three cables and converting it to one, as well as centralizing your entire EDC charging setup into one area. The main charging pad is designed for smartphones, and delivers 7.5W to iPhone and 10W to Samsung smartphones with a built-in 2W puck for Apple Watch and there’s also an additional 3W Lightning adapter for your AirPods. All of this plugs into a single wall outlet which makes this ideal for your bedside table, as well as makes this a solid choice for those traveling as it’s always hard to find outlets in hotel rooms.

Convenient 3 in 1 Charging Station: PEXXUS Wireless Charging Stations can help you tame clutter, let you see a sleek charging stand on your counter, desk or nightstand than a rat’s nest of cables. It can further simplify your setup, giving you a single spot for your phone, smartwatch, wireless earbuds. This charging station may not be as fast or efficient as wired charging, but it can be a lot more convenient. Portable Design: A portable charger is important to have since this company&home work switching period it keeps our Phones,iWatches,Airpods alive when we need them most. At some point we all find ourselves out of the house with low battery life. As such you’ll need this portable charger for all your smart devices rather than three different chargers. This also applies to your Nintendo Switch. Fast,Never Stop: It features up to 15W of power, charging iPhones up to 7.5W and Android smartphones up to 10W. All other wireless-charging-enabled devices charge up to 5W. Don’t worry if your phone has a case; the Boost Up work with cases that are up to 7mm thick. Please don’t charge your iPhone in the lightning port.

